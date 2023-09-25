Disney Shuts Down Castle, Guests Removed Effective Immediately

One of the things that makes Disney iconic is their castle. Shutting it down certainly removes a massive layer of magic, which is what is about to happen.

When Guests visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, they are met with so many incredible structures, buildings, rides, and experiences. From the jaw-dropping Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to the incredibly immersive Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests are always in for a thrilling, thematic and surprising experience.

However, there may not be a more iconic feature of any Disney Park than the Cinderella Castle that resides at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. U.S.A.

As Guests enter the Magic Kingdom, the impressive castle looms in the distance. A Guest’s first sighting of the castle can be a truly emotional experience, one that many have unfortunately been made fun of for. Nevertheless, seeing something so grand, so detailed, and so well-themed is sure to stun even the most seasoned Disney Guests.

The magic doesn’t stop with its exterior, though, as Cinderella Castle is fully equipped with an entire suite inside. The Cinderella Castle Suite is a true money-cannot-buy location at the Walt Disney World Resort. Nestled inside the classic Magic Kingdom icon, the suite is beautifully crafted, making any Disney fan’s dreams come true. Last year, Disney Parks released an exclusive tour of the suite, enchanting viewers with an inside look at this coveted location at the end of Main Street, U.S.A.

Guests can also find a delicious restaurant inside the castle, officially called Cinderella’s Royal Table. Here, Guests can dine in elegance high above Magic Kingdom as they enjoy a variety of “royal” dishes.

In Disneyland, we have the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, which Walt Disney walked through time and time again. Each of the Disney castles around the world are an icon, being the most photographed spot in each of their parks. Although Disneyland does let you walk through the castle as it tells the story of Sleeping Beauty, Disneyland Paris‘ castle actually features animatronics and functions as a mega walk-through attraction called La Tanière du Dragon.

Here, guests can tip-toe through the dark dungeon “La Tanière du Dragon” underneath, where a monstrous prisoner lurks. Once the ruler of the skies, this defeated dragon lies chained against jagged rocks. It may be dozing, but tread carefully, as one false move will lead to a hot, rumbling surprise.

Considering how much Disneyland Paris is currently going through in terms of changes, having a functioning castle has been incredibly important.

For example, crowding has also been a major issue, and Disney has warned guests that they should stay out of the parks from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., basically telling them to miss the majority of their day, including parade times, show times, and fireworks at no added discount. As one may imagine, telling guests to get out of a theme park just a few hours after arrival is not a great look, and certainly makes the cost of the tickets not worth it. Guests do not have to leave at all, but it is telling that Disney has erected signage warning them to do so.

A ticket to Disneyland Paris starts at $119 euros with transportation, so it is highly unlikely that leaving the park for seven hours is feasible or a good idea for guests who are visiting Paris and do not live there.

Keeping as many attractions open as possible when crowds pose an issue has been incredibly important for Disneyland Paris, but starting today La Tanière du Dragon will be shutting down.

The attraction will be undergoing a refurbishment that will shut down the ride until October 20, removing it for the majority of Halloween. At the moment, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Pirate Galleon, and Ratatouille: The Adventure are all closed for refurbishment.

It has not been said what changes will be made to the attraction, but this will be the second closure of the year. Some fans have worried in the past that the animatronic would be removed for screen replacements.

Sadly, it seems Disneyland Paris has been having a rough go as of late.

We discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

On top of that, shows such as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure”, and “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be shutting its doors shortly. Mold has also recently been found in rooms at Disneyland Paris resorts.

What do you think about Disneyland Paris having its castle shut down?