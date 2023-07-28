Disney Castle to Close for All Guests

Every Disney Castle is different. Walt Disney World Resort and Tokyo Disneyland each have versions of Cinderella Castle; Disneyland Paris and Disneyland Resort share very different depictions of Sleeping Beauty Castle. Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disney Resort uniquely have castles not inspired by particular Disney films: Castle of Magical Dreams and Enchanted Storybook Castle, respectively.

It’s possible to walk through all of these enchanting buildings. Some have restaurants like Cinderella’s Royal Table; others house the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. But Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris holds a magical secret… an attraction underneath the castle!

The Attraction Under a Disney Castle

La Tanière du Dragon: a Fallen Legend wows Guests of all ages. “Venture beneath Sleeping Beauty Castle into this enchanting dragon’s lair,” the Disney Park writes.

“Tip-toe through the dark dungeon ‘La Tanière du Dragon’ underneath Sleeping Beauty Castle, where a monstrous prisoner lurks. Once the ruler of the skies, this defeated dragon lies chained against jagged rocks. It may be dozing, but tread carefully, as one false move will lead to a hot, rumbling surprise.”

Refurbishment

Unfortunately, Guests visiting Disneyland Park (Paris) this fall will not be allowed to view the dragon underneath Sleeping Beauty Castle. The attraction goes under refurbishment on September 25, 2023, and will remain closed until October 20. Strangely, the attraction closed for another refurbishment earlier this year, making a second closure confusing.

Some fans worry that the impressive animatronic dragon will be replaced, as was the fate of the beloved animatronic in another Disneyland Paris Resort attraction, Nautilus. The abandoned attraction reopened this summer, but its iconic squid was no more. Instead, it was replaced with a screen.

Inside the Magic will report any changes to La Tanière du Dragon: a Fallen Legend following its scheduled refurbishment.

