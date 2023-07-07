Disney Park Disappoints Fans With Permanent “Mistake”

After two years of closure, Disneyland Paris’s The Nautilus reopened this July. The attraction, long thought to be abandoned, received much-needed technological updates. But some fans feel the spirit of the walk-through experience is gone.

New features include updated technology in most locations, illusion-based tech, LED tech, new controls, special effects, and more. Walt Disney Imagineers created an exclusive soundtrack for The Nautilus and brand-new underwater scenes. Unfortunately, this meant removing the attraction’s iconic giant squid, devastating countless Disney Parks fans.

“They’ve made a mistake doing this,” Reddit user u/nolimitcosplay wrote upon discovering the news. “Loved the squid.”

“Shame it has gone,” u/NalasPride agreed. “It was looking old and the effect wasn’t that great in the end sadly – due to lack of maintenance (classic Disneyland Paris unfortunately).”

“It’s sad to see another animatronic figure removed, only to be replaced with a screen,” u/schmadam83 said. “It is very likely a case of wanting to make the attraction cheaper and easier to maintain. The squid was the most complex effect there, and without it, there isnt much that can go wrong. Screens just do not have the same effect as real sets or animatronics. They just look like screens.”

The Nautilus opened in 1994. It’s an updated version of the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea attraction, which once lived at Disneyland Park in Southern California.

“Continue your quest through Discoveryland and navigate your crew to Jules Verne’s Nautilus where wonders of the depths await you,” the official Disneyland Paris ride description reads.

