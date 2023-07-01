‘Abandoned’ Disneyland Attraction Receives Complete Overhaul

Disneyland Paris finally brought back The Nautilus after reports were circulating that the Park had ” abandoned ” the ride. The ride features all-new technology, scenes, and a lot more!

Les Mysteres du Nautilus Finally Reopens in Disneyland Paris

After an extensive refurbishment, the Nautilus at Disneyland Paris has finally reopened after multiple reports claimed the ride had been left “abandoned” by the Park. The ride, also named Les Mysteres du Nautilus, opened in 1994 and is considered one of Disneyland Paris’ iconic and nostalgic attractions. A walkthrough attraction, this ride was missing some modern elements before it shut down for a complete overhaul. Many Guests complained about the lack of upkeep with the ride, which is where the “abandoned” aspect came in before Disneyland Paris took matters into their hands and completely redid the ride.

🦑 Attractions details for The Nautilus have been updated on the website, largely removing references to the squid. “Tentacular surprise” was replaced with “wonders of the depth”, and “as danger lurks beneath the murky surface” replaced with “some surprising seafaring secrets”. pic.twitter.com/tVVN3h8DfS — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 30, 2023

Today is the attraction’s official opening at Disneyland Paris, and the website has updated the ride with a slew of new information, giving Guests a more accurate depiction of the newly updated ride.

🦑 Behind the scenes look at the renovation and upgrade of The Nautilus! The teams changed the show control, the lighting into LED technology, upgraded all the special effects, and refurbished the props. Plus a new soundtrack and “new encounters are happening in the Grand Salon”! pic.twitter.com/jjJs370SYZ — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 30, 2023

DLP Report on Twitter has been keeping up with the attraction and news of the ride reopening to the public. Disney Imagineers were also recorded, taking Guests behind the scenes of all the new beautiful things that Guests can now experience at the attraction. Some new stuff on the ride includes updated technology in most locations, illusion-based tech, LED tech, new controls, special effects, and more.

⚠️First look at the renovated Nautilus Grand Salon and one of the new scenes / effects: Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/wfxVTWIapP — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 1, 2023

The DLP Report released a slew of new videos and photos of the ride for Guests unable to attend the opening to watch from the comfort of their homes. The attraction also includes a new soundtrack and brand-new underwater scenes that give this “abandoned” attraction new life for Guests of all ages to enjoy.

Today we finally welcome back The Nautilus! The iconic walkthrough attraction has been upgraded with new or refurbished show control, LED lighting, special effects, and props – plus a new soundtrack and underwater scenes in the Grand Salon. Let’s take a look! pic.twitter.com/weNEOXGuwK — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 1, 2023

Disneyland Paris will be closing early today and tomorrow as civil unrest throughout the county is causing the Park to shut down for the safety of its Guests.

