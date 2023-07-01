‘Abandoned’ Disneyland Attraction Receives Complete Overhaul

in Disneyland Paris

'Abandoned' Disneyland Attraction Receives Complete Overhaul

Credit: Inside The Magic

Disneyland Paris finally brought back The Nautilus after reports were circulating that the Park had ” abandoned ” the ride. The ride features all-new technology, scenes, and a lot more!

Disneyland Paris Nautilus
Credit: Disneyland Paris

Les Mysteres du Nautilus Finally Reopens in Disneyland Paris

After an extensive refurbishment, the Nautilus at Disneyland Paris has finally reopened after multiple reports claimed the ride had been left “abandoned” by the Park. The ride, also named Les Mysteres du Nautilus, opened in 1994 and is considered one of Disneyland Paris’ iconic and nostalgic attractions. A walkthrough attraction, this ride was missing some modern elements before it shut down for a complete overhaul. Many Guests complained about the lack of upkeep with the ride, which is where the “abandoned” aspect came in before Disneyland Paris took matters into their hands and completely redid the ride.

Today is the attraction’s official opening at Disneyland Paris, and the website has updated the ride with a slew of new information, giving Guests a more accurate depiction of the newly updated ride.

DLP Report on Twitter has been keeping up with the attraction and news of the ride reopening to the public. Disney Imagineers were also recorded, taking Guests behind the scenes of all the new beautiful things that Guests can now experience at the attraction. Some new stuff on the ride includes updated technology in most locations, illusion-based tech, LED tech, new controls, special effects, and more.

The DLP Report released a slew of new videos and photos of the ride for Guests unable to attend the opening to watch from the comfort of their homes. The attraction also includes a new soundtrack and brand-new underwater scenes that give this “abandoned” attraction new life for Guests of all ages to enjoy.

Disneyland Paris will be closing early today and tomorrow as civil unrest throughout the county is causing the Park to shut down for the safety of its Guests. Paris police are under scrutiny for killing a 17-year-old boy without cause or reason, leading to riots across the city and country. So please travel accordingly and safely if you want to venture to Disneyland Paris in the coming days.

Disneyland Paris Nautilus
Credit: Androland °o° on Unsplash

