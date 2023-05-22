Disney Closes Beloved Theme Park Castle Attraction

A magical attraction has just closed at Disney, meaning some Guests may miss out on this amazing experience.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is an incredible place to visit. Comprised of Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, Guests will find a ton of things to do at the Resort. Guests can also visit Disney Village, which is similar to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World or Downtown Disney at Disneyland.

While there are a lot of repeated rides and attractions at the Resort, there are also quite a few unique experiences. One of the coolest and most magical attractions at the Disneyland Paris Resort can be found underneath the beautiful Sleeping Beauty Castle.

La Tanière du Dragon (The Lair of the Dragon), is a creepy cave that Guests can walk through at Disneyland Park in Paris. At the end of the path lies an incredible dragon animatronic guarding its lair, which really is the main star of this attraction.

Unfortunately, this attraction has just closed for quite a lengthy amount of time. Guests will now find that this experience is closed until June 23, 2023.

Thankfully, as we mentioned earlier, there are plenty of things to do and enjoy at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

At Walt Disney Studios Park, Guests can discover another version of Avengers Campus. Here, fans of Marvel will find several fun and thrilling experiences as well as have the opportunity to interact with some of their favorite characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Loki, Thor, and Black Widow.

There’s also still talk of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge making its way to the Disneyland Paris Resort despite it seemingly being canceled.

Originally, Disney had planned to bring a version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. This was first announced back in 2018, and although this is only four years ago, it feels like a lifetime thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as major changes within how each of the Disney Parks runs and operates currently.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney Park?