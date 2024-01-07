Disney World Transportation Service To Cease Operation Soon, Guests Alerted

Get ready, folks; the Disney World Skyliner will be closing down for some time, which could interrupt your upcoming Walt Disney World Resort vacation plans. Don’t worry, though – Inside The Magic has you covered.

Disney World Skyliner to Close Down for a Short Time

For the Disney World guests traveling to the theme parks in the coming weeks, you might want to plan accordingly, as portions of the Skyliner will be closed down for a short time. Per the official Walt Disney World (WDW) website:

From January 16, 2024 through January 21, 2024, Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance. Disney Skyliner service to and from Disney’s Riviera Resort and International Gateway at EPCOT will remain closed through January 27, 2024. During this time, complimentary bus service will be available.

With just ten days to go until the Skyliner closes down, guests making their way to the parks in the coming weeks should note this closure to ensure no delays or high expectations for your trip if you plan on riding this WDW transportation service.

The Disney Skyliner is a free gondola lift transportation system at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. It connects two parks, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, to four resorts, Pop Century, Caribbean Beach, Art of Animation, and Riviera. The Skyliner opened on September 29, 2019, as part of the Disney Transport system.

Some say the Skyliner ride between resorts is a great experience. Others say they were disappointed that the Skyliner stopped before the park closed in March 2020.

You can bring some luggage on the Skyliner, but the amount and size of luggage you have could cause an issue. A moderately sized suitcase would not be out of the question.

The Skyliner has a station near Disney’s Hollywood Studios entrance, allowing guests to travel to and from the park. Another major destination for the Disney Skyliner is EPCOT. The station is in the World Showcase at the International Gateway entrance between the United Kingdom and France pavilions.

The Skyliner is Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort hub, offering connections to various destinations. Guests can transfer here to reach either Disney’s Hollywood Studios or EPCOT. It also provides direct transportation to and from these two Value Resorts, making it convenient for guests staying at these locations. There’s also a station at Disney’s Riviera Resort, providing guests with transportation to EPCOT and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

Despite the closure, other ways exist to get around Disney property, including the free bus service and the famous and iconic Disney monorail system.