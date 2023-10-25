Disney World Confirms Skyliner Closing in 2024

Disney has just confirmed that the Skyliner will be closing very, very soon in Walt Disney World.

Due to the sheer size of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, guests will need to make sure they utilize the various modes of transportation effectively. When at Disney, time is even more valuable than money, with guests only having a small amount of time inside the actual parks. This is why it’s crucial to make sure you’re properly using the different modes of transportation in Walt Disney World, whether that’s on a bus or a Monorail.

Guests can also navigate “The Most Magical Place on Earth” with the help of various water taxis. However, we here at Inside the Magic believe the best way to traverse Walt Disney World is actually in the sky. That’s right, guests can hop aboard their own gondola and travel high above the resort. This amazing mode of transportation takes guests to and from both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, also connecting to several hotels around the property.

Guests can take the Skyliner to and from the following locations:

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

EPCOT

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Unfortunately, the Skyliner will close down in January of 2024 for routine maintenance. The Skyliner will close starting on January 16 and will remain closed until January 27.

The Walt Disney World Resort has issued the following statement:

From January 16, 2024 through January 21, 2024, Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance. Disney Skyliner service to and from Disney’s Riviera Resort and International Gateway at EPCOT will remain closed through January 27, 2024. During this time, complimentary bus service will be available.

While we hate to see the Skyliner close, this closure isn’t all that surprising. At the start of every year, Walt Disney World shuts down the Skyliner in order to do routine work on the system. This not only ensures that it works properly but is also as safe as possible for thousands of guests who use it every single day. For those guests visiting during the closure of the Walt Disney World Skyliner, they can still use the Walt Disney World Monorail, water taxis, and bus services. Guests staying at certain hotels and resorts can even opt to walk to the parks, though, after a long day at Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios, we don’t blame you if you want to kick your feet up and relax on the way home.

Do you enjoy the Walt Disney World Skyliner?