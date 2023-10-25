Major Delay Hits Jenna Ortega Project, Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Uncertain

A major delay has hit one of the top projects featuring Jenna Ortega, and now, uncertainty abounds surrounding the next steps.

Jenna Ortega’s career started to take off with appearances in various Disney Channel shows, including Stuck in the Middle and Elena of Avalor. However, her breakout moment came when she was cast as Ellie in the popular horror film The Babysitter (2017). Her performance showcased her ability to tackle diverse roles, and she soon became a sought-after talent in Hollywood. That is, ultimately, what led her to land the leading role in Netflix’s Wednesday.

Her role in Netflix’s Wednesday further solidified her reputation as a talented actress. In this series, which serves as a spinoff of the Addams Family, Jenna plays the titular character, Wednesday Addams. Her portrayal of the iconic, darkly humorous character has been praised for its depth and uniqueness. The show, which focuses on Wednesday’s life as a student at Nevermore Academy, combines mystery, supernatural elements, and a touch of dark comedy, making it a captivating watch for both fans of the original Addams Family and new viewers.

The show quickly became one of the most popular shows to ever be released on the streaming platform, joining the likes of Stranger Things and Squid Games in terms of popularity, so it should be no surprise that Netflix has already shared plans for a second season to be made.

While Netflix is currently prioritizing that writers get scripts written for both Wednesday Season Two and Stranger Things Season Five, the truth of the matter is that both shows are facing uncertainty right now. We know that they’re going to be made at some point– at least, that’s the plan– but the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes leave fans without answers, and these strikes are causing delays to happen in a big way.

As a matter of fact, another report has come out indicating that we may see another Jenna Ortega project experience delays, which could have an effect on Netflix’s Wednesday.

According to a recent report from Variety and The Direct, the release date of Beetlejuice 2 could be in jeopardy due to an ongoing actors’ strike. This unfortunate development highlights the potential delay in the production of the Tim Burton sequel, which is one of several Warner Bros. projects at risk. Eric Wold, a senior media analyst at B. Riley, expressed his concern to the publication, stating that if production doesn’t resume within the next few weeks, movies scheduled for 2024, like Beetlejuice 2, might be pushed into 2025 and beyond.

“There will be a number of 2024 titles that move into 2025 and beyond because of production delays,” he said. “Studios are holding back and not talking about it to avoid showing their weak hand during negotiations. But people are waiting for it.”

As of now, Beetlejuice 2, featuring Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder, is slated for a September 2024 release.

Director Tim Burton, in a previous interview with The Independent, revealed that the film is “99 percent done.” He expressed gratitude for what they have accomplished, explaining, “I feel grateful we got what we got. Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 percent done.”

The question that lingers is whether Beetlejuice 2 will face a delay. While some of the other films mentioned in Variety’s report, like the Robert De Niro-led crime drama Wise Guys, are at different stages of completion, Beetlejuice 2 is nearly finished. Tim Burton has stated that the crew only requires “a day and a half” to complete the sequel, which is a promising sign. It’s worth noting that Beetlejuice 2 had already made significant progress before production was halted.

In addition to Wednesday and Beetlejuice, Ortega is also set to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream VII after a successful run in Scream V and Scream VI.

