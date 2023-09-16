Tim Burton Reveals Majors Update For ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Tim Burton is currently on hiatus with his creations, much like many writers and actors are, because of the industry strikes. However, the famed macabre creator offered a major update for Wednesday Season 2.

Apart from Squid Game and Stranger Things, the Wednesday series exploded onto Netflix, catapulting into the third most-watched show of all time. The Addams Family reboot was directed by Burton and featured horror “it girl” Jenna Ortega. The result was a cross between the classic Addams Family comics and something that also seemed almost like Harry Potter.

Despite the series becoming an instant hit, it took some time for Netflix to renew it. Fans began to worry that Wednesday would be among the massive round of cuts when the streamer was cutting tons of programs during its dip in profits. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, and Netflix quickly renewed it for an additional season.

The first season ends with a big question: considering Nevermore is now destroyed, where will the story take place? It has been rumored that the famous Addams Family mansion will be the strongest setting, along with bringing in more familiar characters from the franchise.

The cast of Wednesday did engage in the Netflix Tudum event, where they revealed that some of the fan theories about the show might be true. Also, a new cast member from the famed Addams Family would join the second season. We theorized that Pubert or Cousin It could be among the new additions.

Despite this tiny bit of news, much about the show has not been revealed due to the industry strikes. However, Tim Burton has now offered a huge series update.

Tim Burton Reveals Involvement in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Tim Burton was interviewed by BFI, where he dove into his deep 40-year career, answering questions about Batman, Beetlejuice 2, and Wednesday. When asked about what he can reveal about the anticipated season, Burton said this:

“I mentally put stuff on hold until all the strikes are over. I can edit and do things I can do, but until the veil is lifted, then things get back into it. But yeah, I’ll be involved in some [way]. I’m not quite sure, because everything has stopped at the moment.”

What’s interesting about Burton’s comments regarding Wednesday Season 2 is that he stated he “be involved in some way.” He did direct half the first season’s episodes, though we imagine he might fall back as an executive producer type of role. Burton often creates vast worlds and characters crafted into epic stories by additional creators.

Take The Nightmare Before Christmas, for instance. The film began as a poem that Tim Burton wrote. He would then craft the film into a story with Michael McDowell, with the screenplay written by Henry Selick and Caroline Thompson. Selick also served as the director of the hit Disney film.

Tim Burton serves as a producer for the series, and we imagine he will remain a consultant, even if his involvement is limited even as a producer. He did direct the first four episodes, and we hope that he will return to direct additional episodes in the second season. We hope he directs the ones involving the surprise new Addams Family family member.

Another interesting tidbit from his quote about the series states he can edit. We wonder if this means that he is currently editing the second season. Right now, Wednesday Season 2 has no given release date, though we hope it will be coming out sometime in 2024.

Burton will be reuniting with Jenna Ortega for Beetlejuice 2, and he hurled praise at the young actor in the same interview with BFI. Burton added:

“She’s one of the most aware, not only as an actress, but everything, around the camera, the set. She’s a very special talent. And she’s done a lot of horror movies, which I love too. That gave her a special place in my heart. “Oh, you’re doing another horror. Good.”

Burton sees the same talent in Ortega as the world does, so she has become a staple for the Scream franchise, the star of Wednesday, and has been cast in the anticipated Beetlejuice 2 sequel.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Wednesday Season 2, especially if it involves Burton returning to direct.

