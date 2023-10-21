Disney Guest Views Pornographic Material While Standing in Line for Attraction, Report Claims

A report claims a Disney guest standing in line was viewing pornographic material while waiting for an attraction at one of the Walt Disney World parks.

Disney Guest Caught – Disney World Incidents on the Rise as More Guests Step Forward With Stories and Claims

When visiting Walt Disney World (WDW) for vacation, it’s not always sunshine and rainbows. Sometimes, you witness something truly horrific and disturbing. Those events can be seen while standing in line at your favorite attraction on a ride or walking around the parks.

One such event, unfortunately, ended in tragedy after a Disney World guest discovered a dead body while waiting to check into their onsite WDW resort hotel. The guest in question stumbled upon the body as parademics were on the scene and getting ready to remove the body from the lobby area.

In another instance, guests stumble upon Police K-9 units walking around a different onsite resort without objective reasoning. When the guests attempted to uncover the mysterious incident that was taking place, they were given an even more bizarre explanation.

Sometimes, guests think they are above the policies in place for them and attempt to break the rules for their benefit, like the youth group, which surpassed 50, tried to line jump at one of Disney World’s Animal Kingdom attractions, leading to chaos.

Man Allegedly Views Pornographic Material While Standing in Line for Disney Attraction

According to a Reddit user name u/Btech26, a man in his 50s was watching pornography on their phone while standing in the queue for Muppet Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The guest remembers the incident so vividly that they even posted the exact day and time.

I just saw a guy looking at porn on his phone while standing in line for muppets 3d on 10/18/23 around 2 pm … he was in his 50’s with him mom…

As you can see from the information above, the man in his 50s was in line with his mother when he allegedly pulled out his phone and began watching pornographic material with families and, most likely, children in the surrounding area.

Watching pornography in public places, such as a family-friendly environment like Disney World Resort, can potentially result in charges of public indecency or lewdness, depending on local laws and regulations. The exact nature of the offense and the potential consequences can vary based on the jurisdiction and the circumstances.

Engaging in such behavior in an inappropriate place or against established rules may lead to legal consequences. Still, the specific charge would depend on local laws and regulations. Disney World Resort may also have its own policies and procedures for dealing with such incidents, including ejection from the park. It’s essential to follow all rules and regulations while in public places and to behave in a manner that is respectful of other visitors.