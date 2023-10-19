K-9 Unit Deployed to Disney Resort in Response to Mysterious Incident

Following an unexplained incident, a K-9 unit was sent to a Disney Resort.

Disney Resort K-9 Unit Incident and Other Disney World Incidents Over the Last Few Weeks

In case you’ve been busy with school or work or just life in general, some exciting things have occurred inside Walt Disney World Resort, or WDW for short. The “off-season” might have vanished for good as wait times across all the Disney World parks, including EPCOT, Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, have all posted longer-than-average wait times exceeding 200 to 220 minutes for most attractions and rides.

A man was caught on film sprinting through Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom Park, leading to cast members and security personnel arriving on the scene to assist in removing this “wild man.”

Over 50 guests attempted to line jump inside Animal Kingdom park after a couple reported the entire group of 60 young girls who were not apprehended or called out for such terrible behavior.

A TikToker threatened to dismantle and destroy “it’s a small world” attraction after the ride broke down, and the internet social media person decided to record the incident and threaten to cause damage to the lift if it happened again.

There are plenty more stories like the ones mentioned above, which also tend to happen at other Disney Parks worldwide. But occasionally, you do get a story where a mysterious incident takes place that causes security, police, or guests to take action.

That happened yesterday at one of Disney World’s onsite Resort hotels, the Port Orleans Riverside Resort. A guest posted to the famous and popular social media platform Reddit on the subreddit page r/WaltDisneyWorld.

Please be advised that the narrative presented in this article is derived from an individual’s personal experience as a guest at Disney parks. It is essential to recognize that each guest encounter is distinct, and this article may not necessarily reflect the perspective or stance of Inside the Magic regarding Disney Park operations.

Reddit user u/TheOstrichEgg posted 22 hours ago and mentioned the following incident:

We’re staying at Port Orleans Riverside and just saw the K-9 unit walking around outside of the different rooms. Just out of curiosity what are they sniffing for? When we asked the handlers just said “for safety” but it seems a little odd, we’ve never seen them at the resorts before.

According to the guest, they witnessed a K-9 unit arriving on the scene and patrolling and searching the area mentioned above. When the guest attempted to gather more information, they were told by police that they were there for “safety” reasons without explaining the situation, which makes this a mysterious one.

Other guests attempted to explain to the original post person (OP) that sometimes, K-9 units will be dispatched to Disney World for various reasons, including “explosive detection and “bedbug/termite detection.” The guest also mentioned to the OP how sometimes the police do routine exercise training to be “exposed to different environments and traffic patterns.”

Other commentators also predicted why the K-9 unit was on the scene at this Disney World Resort. But as of this hour, no further information has been shared online or with other news media outlets.

