Guest Threatens To Damage Disney Ride After Getting Stuck

A guest threatened to damage “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort after a negative experience on the ride.

“it’s a small world”

Walt Disney created “it’s a small world” to support the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. Imagineers later moved the original ride to Disneyland Park and created different versions for Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park (Paris), and Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Embark on a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe,” the official Walt Disney World Resort ride description reads. “Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents.”

“Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations. Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages. By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all!”

“With her distinctive use of color, geometric shapes and a simple, child-like art style, Mary Blair was renown for her visual aesthetic. Her colored paper collages give you the impression of sailing through an illustrated children’s book. Under the direction of designer Alice Davis, Disney seamstresses sewed over 300 costumes in all. Authentic materials were used for each region’s traditional attire, from silks for the saris of India to fine wool for the Scottish bagpiper.”

Nightmare Scenario

TikToker @minty_mistro didn’t enjoy The Happiest Cruise on Earth. The guest sarcastically called it the “BEEEST ride at Disney” after the attraction stopped while he was on board:

The attraction didn’t break down, but the boats got backed up near the end of the ride – leading to an experience that the guest claimed made him “think like Kurt Cobain” (a musician who famously died by suicide).

In the comments section, the guest questioned why “it’s a small world” exists and threatened to damage the ride if forced on it again.

“Next time I’m causing a malfunction before I can get on,” he wrote. “IT DROVE ME TF INSANE.”

Disney Parks fans sympathized with the guest.

“The music is kinda creepy tho…,” said @morgewh0r3.

Of course, the guest was just frustrated by and joking about his “it’s a small world” experience. His comments shouldn’t be interpreted as actual threats to the Walt Disney World Resort attraction.

