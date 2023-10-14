Fans React to Disney’s Newest “Dumb Idea”

Fans reacted to Disney’s most recent significant change with extreme emotions and drastic comments about the business and the brand.

Strong Reactions to Changes in Characters Throughout Walt Disney World Universe

Evolution is marked by change, and the separation of the iconic Disney duo was perceived as a slight by the Walt Disney Company. Reactions to an article reporting the incident have garnered strong reactions, including fans of Star Wars, classic Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, and Disney fans who favor tradition.

Each has strong emotional attachments to these characters; any proposed changes can lead to intense reactions. Here are some common themes in the comments:

Fans React to Disney’s Change With Nostalgia and Tradition

Many comments express a deep emotional connection to Mickey and Minnie Mouse as a couple. People see them as a classic and enduring symbol of Disney’s wholesome and family-friendly brand. The idea of separating them goes against the nostalgia and tradition of these characters. The piece pointed out that:

“Mickey and Minnie Mouse have remained solid.”

“Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s relationship is iconic and heartwarming.”

“Mickey and Minnie’s relationship is marked by unwavering support and affection for each other.”

Nostalgic fans reacted in the extremes:

“Very sad. It’s bad enough that kids today see all these famous people get married and shortly after get a divorce. So, what do they learn about commitment? All they think is just go ahead and get married. If you don’t like it, you can just get divorced. It’s no big deal. Everyone does it.” – Nina. “You took the words right out of my mouth. Why break them up? They belong together romantically. Mickey and Minnie are my childhood and are the faces at Disney’s Park. Why break them?” – Erica E Brodie. “Here comes the wokeness and political BS in CHILD’S CARTOON! Not everything needs to be changed. Traditions matter.” – Heather. “You are making all the wrong choices! Go back to real family and family values. If you don’t correct your course, we will boycott you!!” – Ruth. “Keep Mickey and Minnie together, that’s the way things are.” – Sara

Resistance to Change Some people resist changes made to beloved characters or franchises, mainly when those changes appear to be driven by modern trends or political correctness. They view these changes as unnecessary and misguided.

“Fans have taken exception to some of the decisions that former Disney CEO Bob Chapek and current CEO Bob Iger have made about the company.”

“Some fans resist changes in the depiction of classic characters.”

“Any alteration to this dynamic may be perceived as a break from tradition and nostalgia, which can trigger strong reactions.”

Many Disney fans reacted with disappointment about the shift:

“Unfortunately, they don’t know how to read. They just want to keep ranting and raving about nothing.” – Christie

Fans React to Disney’s Change, Citing Perceived Political and Social Influences

Some commenters mention concerns about Disney becoming “woke” or changing its classic characters for social or political reasons. They may see these changes as part of a more significant trend in media and entertainment. The article spoke to several essential notes about the impact on Disney Park and Disney Studios fans.

“A new announcement from Marvel Comics celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Avengers and X-Men with several What If…? covers featuring Disney characters, including Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and the gang.”

“As you can see from the cover, Mickey Mouse and Daisy Duck are depicted as the couple, not Mickey and Minnie.”

“This had fans in an uproar as hundreds took to social media to notice the strange decision from Marvel and Disney.”

Fans React to Disney’s Desire to Maintain Classic Values

People who grew up with Disney may associate the company with traditional values and family-friendly content. They may feel that changes to iconic characters like Mickey and Minnie undermine these values. The originating piece mentioned specific reactions related to conservative Walt Disney World fans regarding the breaking news.

“This uprooted fans as hundreds took to social media.”

“Like the Disney100 Variant Covers, the new Disney What If…? Covers will be a monthly variant cover program adorning select issues of Amazing Spider-Man.

Outspoken commentators mentioned:

“I don’t like the idea of Disney making Mickey and Daisy a couple… Don’t split up Mickey and Minnie.” – Virginia E.

It’s important to note that these reactions reflect the sentiments of some individuals who strongly feel about Disney’s characters and the company’s direction. Disney has a broad and diverse fan base, and opinions on such matters can vary widely.

You are calling every Disney fan! Do you agree with the changes from Disney Parks to Disney Productions?