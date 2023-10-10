After 95 Years Together, Disney Officially Breaks Up Mickey and Minnie

The Walt Disney Company has made some questionable decisions over the years, but Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have remained solid.

Particularly over the last few years, many fans have taken exception to some of the decisions that former Disney CEO Bob Chapek and current CEO Bob Iger have made with regard to the company. From price hikes on multiple fronts to political decisions to slow changes in the pay scale for Disney Cast members, there are plenty of issues that have plagued Disney as a company over the last few years.

However, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have remained solid. At least until now.

Mickey Mouse is one of the most iconic and beloved cartoon characters created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks. He made his debut in the animated short and iconic film Steamboat Willie in 1928, which marked the beginning of a cultural phenomenon that has endured for decades. Mickey is characterized by his round ears, red shorts, large yellow shoes, and cheerful, optimistic personality. He is known for his mischievous and adventurous nature, often finding himself in various humorous and challenging situations.

Mickey’s counterpart, Minnie Mouse, also made her first appearance in Steamboat Willie alongside Mickey. Minnie is recognized for her polka-dot dresses, bows, and a sweet, friendly demeanor. Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s relationship is not just iconic but also heartwarming. They are often depicted as a loving couple, and their relationship has been a central theme in many of their adventures.

Despite the many challenges and escapades they find themselves in, Mickey and Minnie’s relationship is marked by unwavering support and affection for each other. They frequently go on adventures together, where they face various obstacles but always manage to overcome them through teamwork and love.

Mickey is often portrayed as a chivalrous and caring partner, always looking out for Minnie’s well-being. He goes to great lengths to make her happy, whether it’s by arranging a surprise picnic or saving her from perilous situations. Minnie, on the other hand, is the sweet and encouraging companion who stands by Mickey’s side no matter what predicament they encounter. Together, Mickey and Minnie have been featured in countless animated shorts, TV shows, merchandise, and theme park attractions. They have become cultural icons and symbols of The Walt Disney Company, representing the magic and joy of Disney entertainment.

A new announcement from Marvel Comics celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Avengers and X-Men with several What If…? covers featuring Disney characters, including Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and the gang. In 2024, these best-selling covers continue. However, as you can see on multiple covers, it’s not Mickey and Minnie who are the couple.

Mickey and friends celebrate the Avengers and X-Men’s 60th anniversary in new ‘Disney What If’ Variant Covers, launching next year!

Mickey and friends celebrate the Avengers and X-Men’s 60th anniversary in new ‘Disney What If’ Variant Covers, launching next year! Read more now: https://t.co/D2LFsyEU7u pic.twitter.com/We0XWbed0c — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 9, 2023

As you can see from the cover, it’s Mickey Mouse and Daisy Duck who are depicted as the couple, not Mickey and Minnie, or Donald and Daisy. This had fans in an uproar as hundreds took to social media to notice the strange decision from Marvel and Disney.

@jackson271984 shows us a closer image of the covers, which show Daisy and Mickey as a couple.

…are Mickey and Disney…

Like the Disney100 Variant Covers, the new Disney What If…? Covers will be a monthly variant cover program adorning select issues of Amazing Spider-Man. Also available in black and white, the 12 upcoming covers will see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more take over milestone moments in both Avengers and X-Men history.

Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders, and stay tuned for more of next year’s Disney What If…? to be revealed in the months ahead.

What do you think of this change with the Disney covers? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!