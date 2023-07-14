Disney Is Changing Minnie Mouse, Officially Remakes Character

The Walt Disney Company has changed Minnie Mouse, the iconic sweetheart of Mickey Mouse, yet again.

While most Disney fans are used to seeing Minnie Mouse in her traditional outfit of a polka-dot dress (usually red or pink) and a bow between her trademark circular ears, the company has been updating her look more and more frequently over the years.

This time, Disney has updated Minnie Mouse (short for Minerva, as true fans know) at the Disneyland Paris Resort in order to celebrate Bastille Day, the national day of France, which commemorates the 1789 storming of the Parisian Bastille prison and a key moment of the French Revolution against an oppressive aristocracy.

Not exactly a moment that we would associate with Disney’s most iconic characters, but each Disneyland Park is tailored to its country, so it does make a certain amount of sense.

Parisian Minnie Mouse has upped the style stakes for the Bastille Day celebrations! 🇫🇷🎉😍 pic.twitter.com/D4QZ8gB2k8 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) July 14, 2023

For Bastille Day, the Disney Park icon has switched things up to a delicately pink frock with a light heart pattern and white lapels that come together in a neat bow. She also is wearing a red-and-white Breton shirt and, in place of her customary bow, a stylized Eiffel Tower between her mouse ears.

In recent years, the Walt Disney Company has been experimenting with different styles for MM, some of which have been greeted with better reception than others.

Disney Cruise Lines’ newest ship, The Disney Treasure, is officially captained by Minnie Mouse (who was promoted alongside Mickey Mouse in 2019), who showed off outfits as varied as castaway, pirate, and what seems to be safari gear for the ship.

In contrast, at least, Bastille Day Minnie Mouse makes sense for Disneyland Paris.

On the other hand, Disneyland Paris celebrating the revolutionary holiday of Bastille Day with the iconic character seems a little odd considering that workers at the park are currently aggressively striking for higher wages, which is threatening to spill over into higher levels of violence.

Maybe not the best time for MM to strike a pose as a revolutionary figure, particularly when Disney protests in America are also ramping up, but she has always been a woman of the times.

