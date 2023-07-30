Mickey Mouse Flops as Disney Prepares to Retire Character

On Friday, Inside the Magic reported that The Walt Disney Company will soon say goodbye to exclusive rights to its beloved character, Mickey Mouse. Despite successfully lobbying for stricter copyright laws for decades, the iconic rodent’s time is finally up. Starting in 2024, Mickey Mouse will be in the public domain.

Mickey Mouse Slips Up

Mickey Mouse himself is struggling under the pressure of the upcoming copyright change! In this video shared by @disneydudedudette, the character loses his shoe during a performance:

As Mickey dances with Minnie Mouse and Duffy the Bear, the Character Performer’s foot slips out of his cartoonish black shoe. He finishes his dance routine, then immediately alerts Minnie – likely to pass the message along to nearby Character Attendants.

One might think it would make more sense for Mickey Mouse to run away or immediately slip his shoe back on to preserve the magic, but “the show must go on” is an integral part of Character Performer training. Instead of drawing attention to the error, Mickey Mouse continues dancing, hoping that Guests are distracted by the excitement. Entertainment Cast Members responded similarly in past situations, like when Elsa’s dress failed to transform in this live performance.

Though the TikToker didn’t specify the location in this video, the dancers hold Mickey-shaped signs with the number seven on them. Shanghai Disney Resort celebrated its seventh anniversary in June with special entertainment offerings, and this performance was likely one of them. Duffy the Bear is also exclusive to international Disney Parks.

