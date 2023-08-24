Disney Resort Gets Controversial Strategic Ally

In a bid to gain a strategic relationship, Disney Resort Hong Kong, via Walt Disney World, has signed an agreement with a well-established Chinese enterprise.

Disneyland Resort Hong Kong Partners With UnionPay

The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort theme park and Disneyland hotel have partnered with UnionPay International Hong Kong. The arrangement is for a multi-year alliance. Through the agreement, UnionPay is an official card sponsor for Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel and other Disneyland Resort features.

What This Walt Disney World Change Means for Fans

Hong Kong Disney Resort is one of the international powerhouses that helps keep the Walt Disney Company competitive. The new arrangement allows Hong Kong visitors and residents to use UnionPay cards, QR codes, and QuickPass as a point-of-sale option.

Whether it’s an online channel for Walt Disney Animation Studios or the Enchanted Garden, UnionPay offers many Disney Park guests the chance to make the most of their Hong Kong Disneyland tickets.

These apply to everywhere from Main Street to Hong Kong International, Disney Explorers Lodge to Disney’s Hollywood Hotel. It works at any Hong Kong Disney location, online and offline.

Walt Disney World Resort Hong Kong

A trip overseas doesn’t mean missing out on Walt Disney World. In fact, it presents opportunities to hit the theme park in Europe, Shanghai, or Hong Kong. And the magic of Disney is plentiful at its Hong Kong location.

It has everything from Follow Your Dreams fireworks and parades to Mystic Point. Any member of the Disney Vacation Club can take advantage of these resort attractions, ranging from Toy Story Land to Magical Dream to Lantau Island.

Disney Hong Kong: Why Partner With UnionPay

The idea of Walt Disney World partnering with the payment service is to enable multiple features. It features a mobile application free of charge and focuses on enabling GPS to help visitors find their way through the deluxe resort.

The company is a subsidiary of a Chinese enterprise, enabling card utility in 181 countries and areas. The Hong Kong Disney collaboration will allow Disney Park visitors an easier way to pay, access the theme park, and optimize their time at Disney Resort Hong Kong. The partnership comes as tensions increase between Hong Kong and China. Disney choosing to partner with a business rooted in China is controversial for many who believe that the rights of Hong Kong residents are at risk.

