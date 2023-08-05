The Best Disney TV Theme Songs, Ranked

What is the best Disney television theme?

In 1937, Walt Disney Pictures made history by releasing Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, marking the first-ever full-length animated feature film for The Walt Disney Company. This monumental achievement revolutionized the animation industry and firmly established Disney as a pioneer in storytelling and exceptional craftsmanship. Over the course of a century, Disney’s influence has grown immensely, leading to the creation of its dedicated streaming service, Disney+ (Disney Plus).

Today, Disney encompasses a diverse library, including the creation of superhero cinematic universes within Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), captivating sci-fi adventures through Star Wars and Lucasfilm, the groundbreaking Avatar film franchise by James Cameron, and the innovative world of 3D animation developed by Pixar Animation Studios. Their impressive repertoire includes beloved films such as The Little Mermaid (1989), The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1992), and Frozen (2013), which have captivated generations of audiences. The enduring presence of these movies stands as a testament to the timeless magic of Disney.

Disney’s dominance extends to its world-renowned international theme parks, from the original Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida (housing the Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios), as well as Disneyland Paris, the Tokyo Disney Resort, the Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disney and Television

The journey started in the 1950s with a series of Christmas specials and the anthology show, The Wonderful World of Disney, which aired from 1954 to 2008. Originally known as Walt Disney’s Disneyland (1954–1958) and Walt Disney Presents (1958–1961), the show played a crucial role in Disney’s television ventures. In November 1984, under the leadership of CEO Michael Eisner, the Walt Disney Television Animation department was established at the Walt Disney Company. This significant milestone marked the beginning of Disney’s foray into animated television production. The Disney Channel is (or more accurately now, was) the flagship subscription television property of Disney Branded Television — bringing kid and teen audiences classics like the High School Musical, Hannah Montana or Wizards of Waverly Place series (that catapulted stars like Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez to the limelight).

It soared in popularity among younger audiences, leading to Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) being successful well into the 2010s and beyond. However, their relevance declined with the introduction of on-demand streaming service, Disney+, and the subsequent shift away from cable television.

But it was the advent of the “Saturday morning cartoon” that cemented the icon of the “Disney theme song” in our minds, and changed the game when it came to deeply embedding “Disney” into our consciousness and nostalgia centers.

How do we define the best Disney TV theme song?

“The Best” is by nature of its definition, subjective. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t try to give share our opinion on some of Disney’s most notable television theme songs!

This means hunting for the catchiest tunes that stick in your head long after the show is over. This means looking for the most iconic jingles that represent a show and its feel, and telegraph the show immediately to the viewer. This does not mean hunting for the best show — merely the best song connected to the show. More often than not, the shows are defined by and even made better by their theme songs — and there is absolutely no shame in that!

We’re also only taking into account original television shows — that means no live-action themes (sorry

Nor will we allow spinoffs of Disney movies, like Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure / Tangled: The Series (despite its bop of an Alan Menken-written intro).

Ranking the best Disney Television theme songs

Now, for our definitive ranking of the best Disney TV theme songs from worst to, well, best!

Of course, it would be remiss for us to dismiss several great themes off the bat — this does not mean that they aren’t good, just that perhaps they don’t stand out as some of the others on the list. This includes the themes for TaleSpin (1990), Darkwing Duck (1991), Gargoyles (1994), and The Owl House (2020). Close contenders, but no dice, unfortunately. Perhaps not as instantly recognizable, but still ridiculously effective and iconic in their own right!

8. Disney’s Recess (1997)



This song does not need any lyrics. It doesn’t need anything except to build — from militaristic drumbeats to the start of that iconic whistling and the introduction of that brass section — all accompanied by a marvelous piece of “show don’t tell” storytelling that quickly summarizes the main gang (and their adversary’s) general personalities. Recess is one of those theme tunes that is instantly recognizable, and so earns its spot on the list!

7. The Proud Family (2001)

“It’s a family thing!”

There is something amazing about The Proud Family‘s classic theme song. Just that beat alone promises a fun time — but coupled with the angelic singing of Destiny’s Child and Solange Knowles? Yes, the Destiny’s Child and the Beyoncé and Solange Knowles — something magical happens. The smooth 2000s R&B groove really does hit different, as you settle in to learn about what Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her quirky family are up to this week.

6. Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)



The Gummi Bears theme is simply a classic. They were like the cool, forest-dwelling, adventurous versions of the Care Bears.

It’s starts off relatively chill, listing off the Gummi Bears’ attributes of being “dashing and daring” as well as “courageous and caring” — until it hits that chorus and everything ramps up to a hundred! Now they’re “bouncing here and there, and everywhere”, and you’re wondering just what the hell is in that Gummiberry juice. And just like that weird purple juice, this song is going to keep you humming along and buzzing with energy for hours afterwards!

5. Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

Ch-ch-ch-Chip and Dale! Rescue Rangers!

These two chipmunk gumshoes were the 80s-90s answer to Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson, surely. With their detective agency, the Rescue Rangers, Chip (voiced by Tress MacNeille) and Dale (voiced by Corey Burton), teamed up with their friends Monterey Jack (voiced by Peter Cullen and Jim Cummings), Gadget Hackwrench (also Tress MacNeille) and Zipper (also Corey Burton) to solve mysteries and save the day. Whether or not you were a fan of the show itself, the theme song was one of those guaranteed earworms.

4. Kim Possible (2002)



The 2000s’ “spy” craze sure was something! Jumping off of the Spy Kids formula and expanding on the concept of “cool teen spy”, Kim Possible also has an extremely iconic theme song.

Sampling the same iconic “Kimmunicator” beeps that can be heard in the show whenever danger calls, this tune is a storyteller. Matched with shots from the show that show off its stellar and iconic animation (that absolutely still holds up), this song takes you on a ride and delivers a promise, sung by the voice actress of Kim Possible herself, Christy Carlson Romano — that you too could join in on the adventures of cheerleader-by-day and spy-every-other-minute-of-the-day Kim Possible and her best friend (later lover!), Bueno Nacho and nake molerat-loving Ron Stoppable (Will Friedle).

3. Phineas and Ferb (2007)



It’s meta. It’s self-referential. It’s funny. It’s catchy, fun, iconic — everything you want in a theme song!

Performed by 2000s icons Bowling For Soup, this Ska and Rock-inspired intro is totally unique. Even if you weren’t the biggest fan of the show yourself, the opening line informing the listener that there are, in fact, “a hundred and four days of summer vacation” is an introduction to a world that cannot be denied. It’s perhaps not as bombastic as “are ya ready, kids?”, but it’s equally loud.

2. Gravity Falls (2012)



Although this is one of the most recent on the list, the Gravity Falls theme is like a whole genre of its own.

Showrunner Alex Hirsch trusted Brad Breeck to deliver more than 10 years ago — and he certainly did. This theme song is another one that is so strong instrumentally that it needs no vocals. The slightly unnerving, mysterious-yet-jolly tune needs nothing other than its perfect pairing of mildly unsettling visuals from the show to go along with it. It perfectly encapsulates the fun of the series, set amidst the just-off-putting-enough surroundings and promise of something lurking in the darkness. It’s whimsical, yet creepy, in all the right ways.

1. DuckTales (1987, 2017)

Woo-oo!

The original DuckTales series debuted in 1987, and the rebooted series premiered in 2017 — but both

This song is the definition of an earworm. You were geared up immediately for lasers, racecars, aeroplanes, and just endless tales of derring-do, bad and good-luck tales, the moment this song came on. Look at the gang venturing into hidden temples, and running from dinosaurs, and Scrooge McDuck just absolutely swimming in a pool of gold!

The reboot is equally as catchy — although unfortunately missing the cool brass section — but its stellar animation sequence absolutely makes up for it, and adds to the hype! Overall, just a good, solid song that holds up on its own, and absolutely stands as an icon of the classic Disney television theme song, earning its top spot with flying colors.

It will also never. Leave. Your head. So good luck now that you’ve been reminded of it.