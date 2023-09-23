Severe Virus Remerges, Tokyo Disneyland Faces “Epidemic”

After the resurgence of a severe virus in Japan, the government placed Tokyo Disneyland under advisory along with the rest of the local area.

Viral Resurgence Leaves Park-Goers Vulnerable

Reports from a major Japanese media outlet indicate that Tokyo began record-keeping in 1999 to track the spread of influenza. This is the second time that it has issued the advisory. The particular concern is for those vulnerable to the virus. As recently as September 21, 2023, Tokyo released an epidemic alert for influenza.

Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland are Both Under the Advisory

Because of the central location of the Walt Disney World Resort’s Japanese theme parks, guests are also subject to the government’s advisory. It isn’t the first time a virus has caused issues, but the nature of influenza is ever-present and pernicious. It puts travelers and guests at potential risk when attending the Disney Theme Park in Tokyo.

Every year, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea bring in around 22 million domestic and international visitors. Among the popular attractions listed are Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Tokyo Bay Disney Park Hotel accommodations. The upcoming Disney Theme Park Attraction Fantasy Spring also drew significant interest to the area.

How Large-Scale Issues Impact Tokyo Disneyland Operations

Every virus is different. However, the Walt Disney Company Japanese theme park continues operations, with the Tokyo Disney Resort following local government protocol to determine changes (if any).

When Tokyo Disneyland fell under COVID-19 restrictions, the Walt Disney Company listened to the advisories and took steps to keep visitors safe. Tokyo Disneyland is still under advisory for the “epidemic.” However, reports show that the numbers are climbing beyond the typical advisory standard, up to over 11 from a standard of 10.

Tokyo Disneyland Remains family-friendly and Open

Balancing between the Haunted Mansion and California Adventure and a ride series extending from extreme to family-friendly, the park appeals to all ages. Whether at Tokyo Disneyland hotel for an extended vacation or a day trip, the theme park is geared towards all audiences. It’s worth noting since the reports from Japan show that younger populations represented most of the infected.

Status of Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland

Both Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland remain open to the public. According to the advisory, people are called on to take “precautionary measures, ” including hand washing and coughing etiquette. No travel advisory exists between the United States and Japan beyond the existing COVID-19 standards.

The tests and standards for the novel coronavirus may appear symptomatically similar (cough, fever, etc.). Still, the protocol to test for influenza, the current issue in Tokyo, is entirely different.

