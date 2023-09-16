Video Evidence Proves Disney World Urban Legend

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most magical experiences in the theme park industry. The worlds of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy come forward to pull guests from the realm of reality to a place where they can ride rides, eat sugary treats, and rub elbows with Mickey and friends.

As charming and delightful as that notion might be, Disney isn’t without its dark side. Disney World is a big place; not everything is churros and dolewhip. Sometimes, things at the Magic Kingdom aren’t so magical.

Cast Members Remove Human Remains From Haunted Mansion

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have their urban legends, from the ghost of Walt Disney haunting the Main Street fire station to an Imagineer dying or disappearing aboard Pirates of the Caribbean. Appropriately, many of the Park’s legends stem from the Haunted Mansion.

Stories say that the bones of Brigham Young or Bobby Driscoll are hidden inside the Haunted Mansion’s Horseless hearse and that Madame Leota’s spellbook is from the Salem Witch trials. Naturally, Haunted Mansion urban legends have lingered about both original structures since they were built.

That all being said, truth is often stranger than fiction. One urban legend surrounding the home of the happy haunts suggests that Disney Park guests have been dumping their loved one’s ashes in various places in the mansion. They’ve been trying to become the 1000th ghost in a twisted way.

Not only does this happen more times than some Cast Members care to admit, but there’s a special process for removing the remains from the attraction. If this still sounds too far-fetched to be true, recent video evidence surfaced on TikTok shows a team of cleaners in the act.

While the video posted by @disneydorksduo is short and sweet, these clearly aren’t the regular Park custodians that make artwork with their mops. Judging by the masks, gloves, and special equipment on their backs, someone’s party member was left behind.

Even more unsettling, the Haunted Mansion isn’t even the only place guests have done this. Ripley’s Believe It or Not reported multiple instances of this happening on various attractions.

One account read,

Apparently, some of the most popular locations to scatter ashes are among the bushes and flowers, on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, in the pond beneath the Dumbo ride, and by far, on the Haunted Mansion. One employee stated, “The Haunted Mansion probably has so much human ashes in it it’s not even funny.”

Disney Parks Guests have done a lot of strange and unusual things, like taking a bath in a public fountain, but it’s undeniably repulsive that this is such a common occurrence. True, Disneyland and Disney World are places of emotional and sentimental value, but should they be a final resting place?

