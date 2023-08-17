Disney World Updates Madame Leota for Haunted Mansion Retheme

Even without the recent 2023 movie adaptation, Disney’s Haunted Mansion is one of the most popular attractions in all the Parks. Although the Disneyland version is the true original, the Walt Disney World is considered by many to be the definitive variation. That might be preparing to change.

The version seen in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom has additional scenes not included in its Californian counterpart, but it was recently announced that even more would be added. However, Guests aren’t exactly thrilled.

The Haunted Mansion Gets Movie-Accurate

The recent film adaptation of Disney’s classic dark ride has undoubtedly generated greater interest in the original attraction, including from the Walt Disney Company. Disney recently announced that the infamous Hatbox Ghost would soon materialize in the endless hallway of Disney World’s version, causing a rift in the manor’s plot line and fanbase.

While it might not fit with the original story set by the attraction, the Hatbox Ghost’s arrival fits more in line with the film’s plot since he’s one of the first spirits seen in the movie. While some might call this a ride-ruining cash grab, it’s not the only thing Disney brings over from the screen adaptation.

Judging from the post from @waltdisneyworldparks, Madame Leota has also gotten the movie treatment. While the creator describes the update as a “visit to the hair stylist,” the resemblance between the animatronic’s refurb and Jamie Lee Curtis’ portrayal is frightfully uncanny.

Paired with the news surrounding her headless co-star, it seems like Walt Disney World is taking things in a more cinematic direction, such as the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow to the Pirates of the Caribbean. It seems like the Florida Park is pulling more from Disney’s films than its cousin in California.

It’s safe to say that this might not be the only movie addition being inducted into the ride, but we can’t truly say for certain until the official refurbishment has been completed.

Do you think this is the right move for the mansion?