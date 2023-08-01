Disney World Permanently “Ruins” the Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion is the ride on everyone’s lips these days, as new developments are coming to the Walt Disney World variant of the attraction in Florida’s Magic Kingdom. While fans might be bewitched by the new movie adaptation of the ghoulish Gracey Manor, it comes with a theme Park tie-in that reportedly ruins the whole Disney World experience.

If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll already know that the infamous Hatbox Ghost plays a large role in the film, but his presence in Disney World’s manor has been absent for years. However, he won’t be missing for much longer.

Disney World Guests’ Newfound Hatred for the Hatbox Ghost

The Hatbox Ghost is one of the most iconic and mysterious figures of Disney’s Haunted Mansion, and he only recently made his grand reappearance in the original Disneyland attraction. Since then, many fans have wondered when the larger and supposedly better version of the ride would be getting their new addition.

Unfortunately, with the recent announcement of the ghost’s debut, fans are not happy with the Disney Parks, as the new addition will not only disrupt ride functions and take up space in the haunted hallway, but his location and presence are disrupting the flow and story of the Haunted Mansion.

Disney content creators like Disney Dan are already sharing their thoughts about the Hatbox Ghost’s problematic presence before Madame Leota calls in the spirits. While the video above is obviously done in a satirical way, other users are actually taking an issue with the new addition to Gracey Manor.

@mr.unofficialceo goes into greater detail on the Hatbox Ghost’s lore and Disneyland origins, but he also expresses his displeasure and frustration with Disney’s “blatant disregard of everything that has gone before.” One question still remains, does this truly impact the overall ride experience for Guests?

The Disney fanbase is one of the most vocal in pop culture, but they can also be the most fickle. While it’s not been confirmed or denied that Disney is doing this specific choice to tie to the Haunted Mansion movie, the film version of the Hatbox Ghost played by Jared Leto clearly doesn’t play by the rules of the manor. So wouldn’t it make more sense for him to appear where he does?

Truthfully, fans and Disney Park Guests won’t know until he actually arrives in the ride. Still, his arrival already comes with a cadaverous pallor attached. Will the long-awaited ghost be welcomed into the manor with open arms? That’s debatable.

Should Walt Disney World have a Hatbox Ghost?