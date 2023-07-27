“Absolutely Loved It!” Haunted Mansion Fans Prove Critics Wrong

Disney’s new film based on the Haunted Mansion is creeping its way to theaters and fans of the Gracey Manor bought their tickets quicker than Lightning Lanes for the ride itself. The film has been long awaited since Guillermo del Toro’s canceled adaptation was originally announced, but does it live up to the hype?

While it’s clear a lot of time, effort, and star power went into making the film, its reviews thus far have been anything but kind. Rotten Tomatoes officially rates it at a 43% rotten with a description that reads,

“Haunted Mansion’s talented cast makes the movie a pleasant enough destination, although it’s neither scary nor funny enough to wholeheartedly recommend.” Related: FIRST LOOK: Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota in ‘Haunted Mansion’

A critical lens is often highly skewed, whether in favor of a project or otherwise. That said, what do fans of Disney and the film’s source material have to say about this new horror film adaptation?

Are Critics Wrong About Haunted Mansion?

What really determines whether a film is successful or not? Many of Disney’s most beloved films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Pixar’s Turning Red were panned on first release, but soon became incredible successes for the company. Should Haunted Mansion be any different?

The film hasn’t even had its official release date yet and already fans are talking about it, and the Disney buffs at r/WaltDisneyWorld are already screeching with ghoulish delight for how their favorite ride has the representation it deserves. A strong consensus amongst Disney fans and other users who have seen the movie appears generally positive, but could that be because the movie fully acknowledges the ride and its lore?

u/VirtualPen9912 begins the conversation by saying,

Just saw the new Haunted Mansion movie! It was AWESOME!!! Definitely a must see, for kids and adults. They make so many great references to the ride, super detailed. If you love Haunted Mansion, you will be squealing, fangirling the whole time.”

And u/aberrantdinosaur echoes the response by writing,