Disney Park Announces Major Change to Haunted Mansion

Big changes are coming to the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park!

Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion is one of the most iconic Disneyland Resort attractions, so much so that Walt Disney Imagineers crafted unique versions for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort. The ride inspired two films of the same name, including a 2023 release starring Jared Leto, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Dan Levy, Rosario Dawson, and Danny Devito.

“Take your seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for an eerie tour through this house of happy haunts,” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm.”

“The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spirited séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!”

Disneyland Park Expansion

New Orleans Square is about to get spookier! According to the Disney Parks Blog, the Haunted Mansion grounds will expand in 2024 with “enhanced theming” and an all-new retail shop!

“In 2024, the additions will build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop adjacent to the attraction’s exit,” Disney Parks Blog wrote.

“Local legend suggests the manor known today as the Haunted Mansion was first built by a prosperous sea captain,” they continued. “To this day, the mansion’s staff faithfully maintains the happy haunting grounds. The expanded queue will tie into these stories and more, including new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat.”

Fear not! The additions to the Haunted Mansion grounds won’t replace the historic props Disney Parks fans know and love.

“Each of the gardens will feature unique elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping,” Disney said. “In fact, guests will be able to see a new greenhouse where the groundskeepers for the Haunted Mansion grow their plants. The pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction’s grounds.”

Madame Leota will heavily inspire the new retail shop.

“And speaking of Madame Leota, we felt it was time to continue her presence beyond the walls of the Haunted Mansion with an all-new retail shop,” Disney continued. “This carriage house of the mansion, belonging to Leota, will be a standalone shop that we are just ‘dying’ to tell you more about in the future.”

Walt Disney Imagineers will make “enhancements” to the plaza adjacent to the all-new Tiana’s Palace restaurant, further expanding New Orleans Square.

More details about the Haunted Mansion expansion will be available in early 2024 when construction begins. Follow Inside the Magic for the most up-to-date news on this exciting Disneyland Resort project!

Are you excited about the Haunted Mansion grounds expansion? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!