Jamie Lee Curtis Is Finally Done With ‘Halloween’ After Disappointing Sequel

After 40 years, Jamie Lee Curtis is finally done with Halloween.

Halloween Ends (2022) grossed $105 million against its $33 million budget last year. But the final chapter in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy left many disappointed, with some fans demanding the film be re-shot. Even stars from the Rob Zombie reboots, Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009), said they “felt so ashamed” watching it.

For others, the film was a welcome break from the rinse-wash-repeat-formula of watching the “bogeyman” Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) killing Haddonfield residents left and right, something Ends‘ predecessor, Halloween Kills (2021), delivered in spades.

The 2022 sequel didn’t just mark the end of David Gordon Green’s new trilogy of films, which ignores every sequel since John Carpenter’s 1978 classic. It’s also the last time we’ll ever see Jamie Lee Curtis portray the definitive “final girl”, Laurie Strode.

Such a statement will likely have fans scoffing. And who could blame them? Ends isn’t just Curtis’ seventh appearance in the long-running and five-times-rebooted franchise, which to date boasts 13 films — its Strode is also the third iteration of the character.

Nevertheless, in the months leading up to the film’s release and during its run in theaters, Curtis insisted on many occasions that Halloween Ends was her curtain call. Laurie Strode isn’t killed off in the latest film, though — it’s Michael Myers who finally meets his maker — but Curtis, 64, recently appeared to double down on her exit from the franchise.

In an interview with SFX magazine, when asked if she thinks Ends was the perfect conclusion for her character, whom she has played for 40 years, the Knives Out (2019) star said, “Yes, I do. I feel like all of the different aspects of Laurie Strode were explored.”

“Both the wound and the result of the wound from the original movie,” she went on, “and the attempt at healing that the third movie tries to do, and then the ultimate inevitability of a final confrontation.”

While a hospital-bound Laurie is absent from the battlefield in Halloween Kills, Halloween (2018) and Halloween Ends certainly give her a lot to do, and though one of the complaints about the last entry is that her fight against Michael is anti-climactic, she enjoys plenty of showdowns with her arch nemesis in both bookend films.

It seems that Laurie Strode has gone as far as she can go. That’s not to say there won’t be more Halloween films. Given just how lucrative the last three films were, it’s only a matter of time before Michael Myers returns. After all, you can’t kill the bogeyman.

But at least Jamie Lee Curtis can finally let go of that misshapen coat hanger and enjoy some peace.

The future of the Halloween franchise

There has been no news on a future Halloween film since Ends was released in theaters. However, producer Jason Blum did confirm that, while the 2022 sequel will be the last Halloween film under Blumhouse Productions, it won’t be the final film in the series. The rights to Halloween have since reverted to producer Malek Akkad.

Even director David Gordon Green, and original Halloween (1978) director John Carpenter, have said there will be more Halloween films.

There’s no telling where the Halloween franchise will go next, but looking at several other classic IPs, from Friday the 13th to Alien, it may eventually get the small-screen treatment as a television series.

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), Rohan Campbell (Corey Cunningham), Will Patton (Frank Hawkins), and James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers).

Do you think Jamie Lee Curtis is finally done with Halloween this time?