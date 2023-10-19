Disney World Off-Season Vanishes as Wait Times Soar Past 200 Minutes

The supposed “off-season” might no longer be in effect for guests looking to stay away from the crowds this year and for years as multiple Disney World parks show wait times soaring past 200 minutes.

Does the Disney World Off-Season Still Exist?

Walt Disney World (WDW) is currently on what many people call the “off-season.” The term “off-season” at Disney World typically refers to periods of the year when the parks experience lower attendance levels. Shorter lines characterize these times, with more down wait times for attractions and generally less crowded conditions.

The off-season periods vary but are typically linked to times when school is in session and fewer holidays. Some standard off-season periods include the weeks following significant holidays (e.g., after New Year’s and Thanksgiving) and January and February.

However, over the years, Disney World has become increasingly popular year-round as more and more families have longer and more flexible vacation times as more folks work from home. EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom all have their events going on at the moment. There’s Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park and the Food & Wine Festival over at the EPCOT Disney Park.

But does the off-season still exist in a post-COVID world?

Reports are pouring in from all over the internet of guests discussing and unpacking their frustrations with the Disney World Parks as wait times are climbing past 200 minutes, with some rides exceeding nearly 300 minutes at certain times. Guests also mentioned how multiple Disney World Resort attractions, like Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, Space Mountain, Slinky Dog Dash, Rise of the Resistance, Frozen Ever After, and more, all seemingly having repeated technical issues and closing down for long periods.

Rock n Roller Coaster 220 minutes

The Walt Disney Company has just celebrated 100 years of production and operation, honoring Walt Disney and all the films and characters that have captured the imagination of the entire planet. But in the midst of this, Disney parks have also raised their costs entirely, leading to Walt Disney World Resort tickets and more costing higher than ever before.

These reports of the Disney Parks in Orlando being “empty” over the last several months are strange, considering that the summertime is historically the most populated season. But with tickets, garage parking, food, beverages, and more going up, 2024 will be an interesting time for WDW. Thankfully, Disney has not enacted any prices for staying at a Disney Resort like the Grand Floridian Resort.

Places like Disney’s water park Blizzard Beach, remain closed due to extended construction and refurbishments. But Disney’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, is open to guests. The former Downtown Disney area, now called Disney Springs, is also available and fully functional to all guests looking for other dining options, retail therapy, and live entertainment.

Wait times will likely remain high throughout Walt Disney World Resort parks as your tickets into a world of magic will stay high for you and your family. But with enough planning and time, you and your loved ones should be able to budget to visit your favorite places on earth properly.