Disney Shuts Down ‘Thunder Mountain’ Coaster at Magic Kingdom

One of Disney’s most beloved theme park attractions has closed at the Magic Kingdom.

There may not be a more magical destination than the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The Walt Disney World Resort itself is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and with so many great rides, attractions, restaurants, shows, and stores, it’s hard to deny just how magical Walt Disney World truly is.

However, guests visiting Walt Disney World today will notice that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is now closed for refurbishment. This roller coaster is self-described as “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” sending guests on an exhilarating journey through canyons, valleys, and deserts. Unfortunately, guests won’t be having any adventures aboard this ride for a little while, with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closing on January 16 for its planned refurbishment. Thankfully, this closure will not last long, with the roller coaster expected to go back online on January 21, 2024. This is quite unfortunate for guests visiting this week, but the majority of guests visiting this year will not notice this closure. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is located in Forntierland at Magic Kingdom, one of several distinct lands at the theme park, alongside Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Adventureland and Liberty Square.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is one of Disney’s most cherished theme park attractions and can be found all across the world with locations at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, Disneyland Park in Disneyland, Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland at the Tokyo Disney Resort. Big Thunder Mountain first opened in 1979 at the original Disneyland Resort and has become a staple of the parks, allowing guests of (almost) all ages to enjoy the ride. While dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight may be considered the most iconic Disney theme park rides, there is no denying just how legendary Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is as a roller coaster, standing tall above other Disney legends like Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds.

Other great Disney roller coasters include Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animals Kingdom, Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure, and, of course, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. TRON Lightcycle/Run, Disney’s newest coaster, can be found in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. This intense ride first opened in 2023 after multiple years of development, placing guests directly into “The Grid” from Disney’s TRON series of films.

