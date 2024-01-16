‘Pirates of the Caribbean’s’ Johnny Depp Loses Leader Status: Confirmed Update

Johnny Depp has had a prolific career, and while there are some characters that no one could imagine another actor coming in and replacing Depp in — there is one role that another actor has now confirmed to have performed better, according to box office reports.

The cinematic history of the Willy Wonka movies began with the release of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in 1971, starring Gene Wilder in the iconic role of Willy Wonka. Directed by Mel Stuart, this film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. While not an immediate box office success, the film gained a cult following over the years, becoming a beloved classic with Wilder’s portrayal of the eccentric chocolatier earning widespread acclaim.

In 2005, director Tim Burton helmed a new adaptation titled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka. This film presented a visually stunning and slightly darker take on the original fairy tale. Despite mixed critical reviews, Depp’s quirky performance and Tim Burton’s imaginative direction contributed to the film’s commercial success, which was a $475 million paycheck at the box office.

Now, Timothée Chalamet has taken over the iconic role in Wonka. The film was directed by Paul King, Wonka narrates the origin tale of Willy Wonka, an aspiring magician, inventor, and chocolatier, revealing how he discovers his true calling and transforms into the renowned Wonka.

In this narrative, Timothée Chalamet portrays Wonka, accompanied by the film’s central character, the resilient and resourceful Noodle (Calah Lane), who becomes his steadfast companion in their adventurous journey. Both Wonka and Noodle are endearing orphans, invoking automatic sympathy from the audience. Wonka, carrying the last chocolate bar crafted by his mother—a jungle-dwelling candy-maker—holds it as a source of inspiration.

The film introduces a trio of “bad-guys”, all-powerful businessmen controlling candy manufacturing and distribution. These characters manipulate the city’s corrupt police force, including the chocoholic chief of police portrayed by Keegan Michael Key, and exploit laws to hinder any competition in the candy business.

Now, Wonka has officially made $500 million at the box office, officially surpassing Johnny Depp. SK Pop reported, “Timothée Chalamet’s version crushed it at the box office, making a whopping $500 million worldwide. That’s seriously impressive, especially when critics look at how Johnny Depp’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was also a big hit. But what’s impressive about Chalamet’s one is how quickly it hit the $500 million mark within months of its release on December 8, 2023. In comparison, it took Depp’s film a whole year to reach a similar number back in the day”.

The film has achieved an impressive $176.2 million in the United States and an astounding $329.1 million globally, demonstrating that its success extends far beyond being merely an enchanting narrative. Chalamet stated that he never even went to Johnny Depp for advice on the role, and that he wanted to take it on as his own, which has clearly proven to be successful.

Wonka should start to be available for digital purchase around February 2024, and since it’s a Warner Bros. production, it’ll eventually be on Max, and the timing for that will likely see it pop up on the streamer by March 2024.

Is Johnny Depp Leaving Hollywood?

Johnny Depp has certainly undergone a tough time as of late. Things took a turn after the trial between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

As many Depp fans know, Amber accused Depp of abusing her during their marriage. She wrote an op-ed explaining this, to which The Sun reported on. When Depp sued for defamation against the publication, he lost.

Then, the battle turned more gruesome as the two took each other to court. In the end, Depp was proven to be innocent, and Heard was forced to pay for the damages her allegations and accusations had caused. That being said, Depp had already lost multiple iconic roles. The most notable loss, of course, was Pirates of the Caribbean. Disney booted him from the franchise before the verdict was released which sent fans into an uproar.

Many decided that they were going to boycott the franchise, with hundreds of thousands signing petitions begging for his return. Depp has confirmed, however, that with this betrayal, not even $300 million could get him to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, a role he has shown devout loyalty to for years. Depp’s performance in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films has left Disney earning billions of dollars, making it one of Disney’s most successful franchises to date.

Now, with rumors swirling of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, many are wondering if Depp will star in the role. As of now, we do not know more aside from Craig Mazin having a script written and Disney liking the storyline. That being said, there is no confirmation that Mazin’s version of the film is moving forward.

Johnny Depp animated movie Johnny Puff: Secret Mission has sold to German-speaking Europe (Little Brother), Korea (AK Entertainment), Spain (Melies), Portugal (NOS Audiovisuais), Middle East (FrontRow) and Turkey (Wediacorp).

He also recently wrapped the Amedeo Modigliani biopic Modi, which he directed, as well as his role of King Louis XV in the French biopic, La Favorite.

Did you watch Wonka? Are you a fan of Chalamet’s version?