‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Update: Release Date and Plot Announced

While Disney has created many successful franchises, one their most financially successful story ideas to hit the silver screen was Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, known for its swashbuckling adventures, consists of five movies. The first installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), directed by Gore Verbinski, stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.

The sequel, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), and its follow-up, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), both directed by Gore Verbinski, continue the story with the same main cast. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), directed by Rob Marshall, features Johnny Depp reprising his role as Jack Sparrow, joined by Penélope Cruz as Angelica. The most recent instalment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, sees Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth, who also signed on for another film in the franchise.

The franchise, propelled by Depp’s iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, has been a massive box-office success, grossing over $4.5 billion worldwide. Despite mixed critical reviews for some instalments, the charismatic characters, thrilling adventures, and Depp’s performance contributed to the series’ popularity and financial triumph.

For years now, fans of the franchise have been wondering when the sixth film would debut. The post-credits scene of Dead Men Tell No Tales teases a potential plot involving Davy Jones, who appears in some form while Will and Elizabeth sleep. In September 2017, producer Jerry Bruckheimer indicated that another Pirates sequel would be possible if Dead Men Tell No Tales did well in its home release, which it did, pulling in $795.9 million. This would likely be the plot point that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 would carry out.

When it comes to Pirates of the Caribbean, there is one character that is constant, and that is Captain Jack Sparrow. Johnny Depp’s creation of the rum-loving pirate has become so iconic, that his character was even placed in the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at the Disney parks, as well as a look-a-like character who roams Adventureland.

What is going on with Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Ever since the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard abuse trial, things have not been as clear-cut when it comes to the Disney franchise.

Johnny Depp had recently filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in response to her op-ed published in The Washington Post. In the op-ed, Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” In retaliation, Depp has countersued Heard, alleging that she was defamed when his former lawyer released statements asserting that her abuse allegations were a hoax. The legal battle between the two continued as they exchanged accusations related to defamation, from physical abuse, to bags of defecation being placed in the others bedside.

While Depp won the trial, Disney decided to jump ship a little too soon, cutting ties with Johnny Depp entirely.

Depp revealed that not even for $300 million would he return to Disney. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

Since then, we have heard rumblings that there is a chance Depp would come back to the film, according to unknown sources, but Depp has not stated that he plans to return, nor has Disney discussed it publically.

Craig Mazin, creator of The Last of Us and rumored scriptwriter for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, hinted at an unconventional script in which he wrote, and one that Disney reportedly loved. The plot point of Mazin’s version of Pirates has not been stated as of yet.

Other plots for a sixth instalment included Margot Robbie (Barbie) as the lead of an all-new Pirates of the Caribbean series, taking the environment of the films but nothing else and starting from scratch with a female-led cast. That idea, however, has since been scrapped.

Fans of the franchise have already stated that they plan to boycott any future films without Depp, with viral hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp taking over the internet and hundreds of thousands of fans petitioning to bring the actor back to the franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Release Date

According to Coming Soon, “Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is expected to arrive in mid or late 2025.”

The publication continued to note, “Good news arrived for fans as the creators officially confirmed that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in development. Pirates of the Caribbean has garnered commendable ratings, boasting a solid 8.1/10 on IMDb and an impressive 86% average audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This date is an estimation based on the information we have at the time of this writing as the filming for the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has not yet commenced.”

It seems that, according to Coming Soon, the film will debut in the theaters first before making its way to Disney+. While Disney has not confirmed this information, and the name of the publication’s source was not divulged, the plan for release does make sense, as the franchise historically does well in theaters, bringing in big box office numbers, which is something Disney desperately needs, especially after The Marvels flop and Wish barely breaking even.

Disney has certainly lost dominance at the box office, and going back to what they know works could be a good strategy for the Mouse House. That being said, without Depp, the franchise may be a sinking ship.

A fake film noted, Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair has gone viral thanks to a false poster taking over the internet; read more on that here.

Coming Soon did not include whether or not Depp would be involved in this reported sixth instalment.

