Johnny Depp Abuse Trial Update Leaves Jack Sparrow Star in Tears

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial that made headlines around the world ended quite some time ago, and while the Netflix documentary, Depp Vs. Heard has since come out, the news of the trial is once again dormant. Now, however, after Shane MacGowan’s death, there has been a development on the relationship between the ex-couple.

The year 2020 proved challenging for many, but for Johnny Depp, renowned for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, it was a year marked by public scrutiny. Following his legal defeat in a libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp faced not only personal setbacks but also the loss of his iconic character, Jack Sparrow.

Over the past two decades, Johnny Depp has become synonymous with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, thanks to his memorable portrayal of the witty and eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp’s magnetic presence on screen played a pivotal role in the enduring popularity of the character. Captain Jack Sparrow’s influence extends beyond the screen, inspiring Halloween costumes, fan conventions, and even theme park attractions worldwide.

While Depp’s professional achievements have been noteworthy, his personal life has garnered attention, particularly due to the high-profile legal battle with Amber Heard. The defamation lawsuit unfolded on a global stage, with Depp seeking $50 million in damages while Heard counterclaimed for $100 million. The case followed Depp’s 2020 libel lawsuit loss, resulting in the loss of his roles in both the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff film series.

Heard’s recordings of heated arguments and allegations of abuse were central to the legal dispute. Despite subsequent revelations proving Depp’s innocence, the fallout impacted his career significantly. The uncertainty surrounding Depp’s involvement in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has led to discussions of a potential boycott.

Recently, Craig Mazin, creator of The Last of Us and rumored scriptwriter for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, hinted at an unconventional script. The script’s fate remains uncertain, even with the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end, as no further developments have been stated.

Fans, rallying behind Depp during his injury earlier in the year, expressed support through petitions and viral hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. Mazin’s involvement in the Pirates of the Caribbean project offers a glimmer of hope, but Depp’s participation remains unclear.

Pirates of the Caribbean, with Depp as the charismatic Captain Jack Sparrow, has been his most significant franchise. Despite initial success with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), subsequent films like Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) continued the franchise’s legacy. Throughout the series, Depp’s Jack Sparrow has remained a central and beloved character.

During his trial, Depp expressed his reluctance to return to Disney, emphasizing that not even an offer of $300 million and a million alpacas would entice him to collaborate on another Pirates of the Caribbean film.

All of this stemmed from his split and public trial with Amber Heard, so, has Johnny Depp forgiven Amber?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Update

According to The Independent, “Shane MacGowan’s widow, Victoria Mary Clarke, shared an anecdote about Johnny Depp with the actor in attendance during her eulogy at the Pogues frontman’s funeral on Friday — that the Pogues frontman had urged Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard.”

The Irish singer passed away at the age of 65 due to pneumonia, he knew Depp for 30 years. Depp was even one of the pallbearers who carried the coffin out of the church.

During her eulogy, Victoria Mary Clarke recounted her late husband’s advice to Depp amid his bitter legal trials with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

“I hope you don’t mind me saying this, Johnny. When Johnny had a court case involving his ex-wife Amber, Shane had a long conversation with you, didn’t he? And urged you to forgive Amber. Yeah, he just thought it was the best thing to do because he believed genuinely in forgiveness.”

She continued, while speaking to Johnny, “I’m sure you have by now, haven’t you? Of course you have; of course you have.”

So, it appears according to Victoria that Depp has seemingly forgiven the Aquaman star for uprooting his life, and ruining his professional career. The funeral, which was filled with tears by all, then came to an end.

While Depp certainly took a hit, he is still working.

As noted by Deadline, “Johnny Depp animated movie Johnny Puff: Secret Mission has sold to German-speaking Europe (Little Brother), Korea (AK Entertainment), Spain (Melies), Portugal (NOS Audiovisuais), Middle East (FrontRow) and Turkey (Wediacorp) ahead of the AFM in LA later this month.”

He also recently wrapped the Amedeo Modigliani biopic Modi which he directed, as well as his role of King Louis XV in the French biopic, La Favorite.

What do you think? Did Johnny Depp forgive Amber Heard for her acts of defamation?