Johnny Depp’s Official Replacement Announced, Goes Viral

Actor Johnny Depp has already seen a couple of his iconic roles given to replacements, and now there are more updates to give.

Johnny Depp gained fame for his ability to transform into a wide range of characters, often eccentric and unique. His career took off in the 1980s with roles in television series like 21 Jump Street and several collaborations with iconic director and producer Tim Burton, like Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sleepy Hollow (1999). However, it was in the 2000s that he achieved worldwide recognition and became a household name, largely thanks to his iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow is arguably one of the most memorable characters in cinematic history. His witty charm, unpredictable antics, and peculiar mannerisms endeared him to audiences globally. Depp’s portrayal of the rum-loving, swashbuckling pirate earned him critical acclaim, numerous awards, and a permanent place in pop culture.

The first film in the series, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), set the stage for Depp’s career-defining role. His unconventional approach to the character, drawing inspiration from rock legends and cartoon characters, turned Captain Jack Sparrow into a cultural phenomenon. Depp continued to bring the character to life in subsequent installments, with Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, the trajectory of Depp’s career took a turn when he became embroiled in legal battles with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The legal disputes and the subsequent fallout impacted Depp’s public image, leading to his reported removal from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Disney’s decision to replace him sparked controversy among fans who had grown attached to Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. This controversy only grew as the defamation trial unfolded, and Depp was ultimately a heavy winner in the trial.

The news of Depp’s departure left fans eagerly speculating about his replacement. The uncertainty surrounding the new Captain Jack Sparrow intensified emotions, with many expressing disappointment and resistance to the idea of anyone other than Depp embodying the beloved character. The casting decision became a hot topic on social media, with fans anxiously awaiting official announcements. Many rumors have come forward about potential replacements, including names like Margot Robbie, Dwayne Johnson, Maya Hawke, and Millie Bobby Brown, as well as the potential for Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) and Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner) to reprise their roles.

While we’re still awaiting any more news about the future of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, we do have updates to pass along on Johnny Depp’s official replacement in another franchise.

Timothée Chalamet was officially announced as the replacement for Johnny Depp in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory franchise. Chalamet will play a younger version of Willy Wonka in the new film titled Wonka (2023), which is set to be released on December 15, 2023.

Chalamet, who is just a little more than a month away from seeing the release of his major movie, recently burst into song while hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. He celebrated the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end before entering into a rap.

“In a lot of ways it feels like my first time [hosting] because the last time was during COVID and that was just weird,” Chalament said. “I was wearing a mask the whole week. I don’t think Lorne Michaels knew who I was; kept calling me Winona… But I do feel lucky to be hosting after the SAG strike ended because up until two days ago — and I know this is what we were all thinking about — actors couldn’t talk about their movies.”

The video has since received nearly 1,000,000 views on YouTube and has been shared thousands of times on social media.

What do you think of Timothée Chalamet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!