Dwayne Johnson Abandons Hollywood, Plans Controversial Disney Future

Dwayne Johnson has major plans in store for the future, but they might not involve acting.

Dwayne Johnson has carved an enduring legacy in Hollywood since his memorable debut as the iconic Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (2001). Over the years, he has become a formidable presence on the silver screen, captivating audiences with his charismatic performances.

One of his most notable film franchises is the action-packed Fast & Furious, where he portrayed the character Luke Hobbs. This franchise, beloved by many, includes his own spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), and a cameo appearance in the latest installment, Fast X (2023). In addition to his action-packed roles, Johnson has ventured into family-friendly movies, such as the Jumanji franchise, and his unforgettable voice acting as Maui in Disney’s Moana (2016), which has become an iconic film for Disney lovers across the world.

Johnson has recently drawn criticism for his response to the devastating Maui fires in Hawaii. Alongside Oprah Winfrey, he donated $10 million to aid relief efforts, but their founding of the People’s Fund of Maui prompted quite an amount of backlash as many argued that they could have donated more given their immense wealth. Johnson responded to the criticism, refocusing attention on the victims and taking responsibility for the way the foundation’s announcement was handled.

Before his run in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson was a household name in the world of professional wrestling, where he went by the moniker The Rock. His wrestling journey began in 1996 when he joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), following in the footsteps of his father Rocky Johnson. He rose to superstardom alongside legendary wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker. His wrestling career included multiple WWE Championship reigns and established him as one of the premier WWE Superstars.

As he transitioned into acting, Johnson stepped away from wrestling in 2004. Despite his departure, he made occasional appearances in WWE and WrestleMania events. This was on display at its highest point in 2011 when he had a feud with John Cena, who has since become a major name in Hollywood as well.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson made a triumphant return to WWE, rekindling his former persona. His surprise appearance during a Friday night WWE SmackDown brought smiles and reconciliation when he reunited with John Cena. Inside the Magic covered this interaction, which was welcomed by many fans.

Looking ahead to the future for The Rock now, however, many insiders have speculated that this might mean he makes a return to the wrestling ring in some capacity. Though there was a sentiment that The Rock wouldn’t come back to the WWE during the ongoing Hollywood strikes, his appearance on WWE television last week proved that he was more than willing to step away from Hollywood for the right project.

That brings us to the latest project that Dwayne Johnson is reportedly working on, and it involves Disney.

According to multiple sources, there are strong indications that the USFL and XFL are on the brink of forming a strategic alliance. These two spring football leagues are poised to unite and chart a collective course for their future. It’s worth noting that both leagues have encountered distinct challenges and have a track record of struggles when attempting to compete with the NFL.

The XFL, a league that recently garnered significant attention with live broadcasts on ESPN, boasts ownership from Dwayne Johnson, his business associate Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners. In contrast, the USFL finds itself under the ownership of FOX Sports. If a merger of the two leagues were to happen, it would be interesting to see what kind of role Disney would play in the broadcast rights.

As mentioned above, the XFL was broadcasted on ESPN last year, while the USFL is owned by Fox Sports, which is proving to be the biggest competition to The Walt Disney Company and ESPN in the sports sector right now. If Johnson were to merge with the league, it would seem that he’d be moving on from the deal with ESPN, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

Outside of his work with the XFL, Johnson is set to return to Disney as part of a live-action remake of Moana. He is set to reprise his role as Maui and will serve as an Executive Producer for the film alongside Auli’i Cravalho, the original voice of Moana, who will not play the role in the upcoming live-action version.

What do you think of these latest developments for Dwayne Johnson? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!