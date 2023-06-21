New ‘Jumanji’ Project Releases Official Trailer

Fans can be sucked back into the world of Jumanji with the release of ‘Jumanji: Wild Adventures’ that will debut this November. Game Publisher, Outright Games is releasing a sequel based on the beloved franchise that plans to be different than its predecessor, ‘Jumanji: The Video Game.’ Gamers can play as the fantastic characters, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar and Professor Shelly Oberon from both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level films.

Outright Games reunites the reluctant and hilarious explorers, made famous by Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, in this 90s era-inspired multiplayer adventure. The quirky quartet embark on another mission in pursuit of the treasure beyond comprehension. Players will have to cooperate as a team to return the mystical artifact, known as the “Jewel of Jumanji.”

This new game will feature an improved and smoother gameplay design with fun side quests, challenging puzzles and imposing foes. The game will be four times the size as the original that will feature unexplored jungles, deserted civilizations, and an icy tundra. Each level platform will have lethal obstacles to overcome and unique objects to discover within the game. Each character will maintain their priceless personalities as they unlock new abilities that players can utilize to their gameplay advantage.

Single player mode allows for solo quests, but choosing to play all four characters in c0-op mode will lead to the ultimate experience. Players can approach the game in any way they choose by implementing a non-linear style of gameplay in this more open world structure. The game has three major game bosses, but none of them need to be defeated in any particular order. This strategy is meant to add to the replay-ability of the game.

‘Jumanji: Wild Adventures’ is slated to be released on November 3, 2023. The game will be available on: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xb0x One, Xbox Series X and PC.