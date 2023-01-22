Jumanji is coming to life in an all-new theme park inspired by the movie franchise, bringing a whole lot of “monkey business.”

The Jumanji film franchise is coming to life in an all-new theme park inspired by the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. This jump from the big screen will give movie fans a chance to live their adventure in a highly immersive theme park scheduled to open at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort this spring!

The Chessington-based Resort recently announced that the brand-new land will be home to the world’s ONLY roller coaster inspired by Jumanji, along with two fun attractions for the whole family in a fully immersive experience that will make Guests feel like they are truly inside the videogame (or the board game for those of us who remember the first Jumanji (1995) movie starring Robin Williams, Kristen Dunst, Bradley Pierce, and Jonathan Hyde).

World of Jumanji is sure to provide thrills and adventure for Guests of all ages, with attractions for the whole family, unique theming, and a larger-than-life jaguar statue.

Per Chessington World of Adventures Resort (@CWOA):

Jumanji just got real! We’re excited to be welcoming THREE new rides to Chessington this spring as part of World of Jumanji Introducing…

Jumanji just got real! We’re excited to be welcoming THREE new rides to Chessington this spring as part of World of Jumanji Introducing… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6icTtMmsvw — Chessington World of Adventures Resort (@CWOA) January 17, 2023

The new roller coaster, Mandrill Mayhem, will be the first to have an inversion at Chessington World of Adventures, making it even more exciting for all fans eager to venture into the jungle.

The World’s ONLY Jumanji rollercoaster, MANDRILL MAYHEM! Embark on a winged, launch, shuttle ride and be whizzed around the sites of Jumanji. Riders from 1.2m tall will experience twists, turns and be flipped upside down…

🎢 The World’s ONLY Jumanji rollercoaster, MANDRILL MAYHEM! Embark on a winged, launch, shuttle ride and be whizzed around the sites of Jumanji. Riders from 1.2m tall will experience twists, turns and be flipped upside down… pic.twitter.com/lVULiyWfEo — Chessington World of Adventures Resort (@CWOA) January 17, 2023

World of Jumanji will also be home to two other attractions inspired by the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level; Ostrich Stampede and Mamba Strike, which will make Guests feel like they are joining Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart in a thrilling adventure.

Explore the rest of the land and swerve a herd of stampeding ostriches on whirlwind ride, OSTRICH STAMPEDE Then dodge the fangs of the black mamba on MAMBA STRIKE

😱 Explore the rest of the land and swerve a herd of stampeding ostriches on whirlwind ride, OSTRICH STAMPEDE 🐍 Then dodge the fangs of the black mamba on MAMBA STRIKE Find out more by heading to our website 👉 https://t.co/ZyyERJMMhy pic.twitter.com/g8nULOzvZG — Chessington World of Adventures Resort (@CWOA) January 17, 2023

And for those of us with a nostalgic heart, World of Jumanji will be home to Jungle Maze, a playground-like area inspired by the original Jumanji board game from the 1995 movie, with some pathways being trickier than others.

And to top the debut of the Jumanji-inspired theme park, Chessington will debut six new Jumanji-themed rooms at the Chessington Safari Hotel. With so much to see and do, we can’t wait for World of Jumanji to open at Chessington World of Adventures Resort this spring!

Sony Pictures is also making notable efforts to bring Jumanji to life at other theme parks worldwide, with the first Jumanji-inspired ride opening in April last year at Merlin’s Gardaland Resort in Italy and an entire land inspired by the franchise at Columbia Pictures Aquaverse in Thailand.