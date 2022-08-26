A ‘Jumanji’-Themed Amusement Park Is Coming Next Year!

Recent news will have fans of the Jumanji film franchise overjoyed, as a new amusement park inspired by the films will open next year!

The Jumanji film franchise will take a massive leap off the big screen to offer fans the opportunity to live their own adventure in an all-new immersive amusement park in London. This new project will be inspired by the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, and is scheduled to open at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in the spring of 2023.

While no specific rides or attractions have been released just yet, concept art for this exciting new expansion shows a 55-foot jaguar structure that will greet parkgoers as they enter World of Jumanji, the jungle-themed world.

This highly immersive new area will involve a $20.5M investment for its development and comes as the result of a partnership between Merlin Entertainments, Chessington’s operator, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. World of Jumanji will be the first ever Jumanji-themed land in an amusement park and the biggest-ever investment in the Surrey Resort’s history.

A Sony executive stated the following in a release: