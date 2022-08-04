Fire Breaks Out at Popular Resort Hotel, Guests Evacuated

Guests had to be evacuated after a significant fire broke out at a popular Resort Hotel.

The fire broke out on Sunday, July 31, at about 3:30 pm local time, causing Guests and staff to be evacuated from the LEGOLAND Resort Hotel at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort in the United Kingdom.

LEGOLAND stated that “all Guests and staff are safe and well,” but the LEGOLAND Resort Hotel remained closed while investigations took place.

Twitter user @daddyfitnessjou shared a video of the incident as he was about to check in at the Hotel moments before the fire broke out.

So came to @LEGOLANDWindsor for 2 nights, was waiting to check in and this happened. Everyone is safe, but was a slow response, waiting in backlot office, staff have no updates

So came to @LEGOLANDWindsor for 2 nights, was waiting to check in and this happened. Everyone is safe, but was a slow response, waiting in backlot office, staff have no updates pic.twitter.com/GD44Cu0QKu — Daddy Ramblings (@daddyfitnessjou) July 31, 2022

It was initially stated that the Hotel would reopen yesterday, August 3. However, due to strict inspections to ensure the necessary “remediation works” were undertaken, the Resort’s reopening date was pushed back to August 4.

The Resort told BerkshireLive that Guests due to stay in the affected building had been offered a full refund or complimentary alternative accommodation.

The rest of LEGOLAND Windsor Resort remains open after the incident.

More on LEGOLAND

Guests visiting LEGOLAND Windsor Resort have the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming knights, explorers, test drivers, and even pilots in this fascinating world of adventure! At the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, there are over 55 rides and attractions where children can fly through the treetops to escape fearsome dragons, ride the thrilling rapids with a Viking fleet, join LEGO divers on a magical underwater adventure, and so much more.