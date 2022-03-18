‘Jumanji’ Attraction Potentially Coming To Orlando Theme Park

Sony Pictures and Merlin Entertainments have announced a partnership to develop and operate attractions, rides, lands, retail outlets, and themed hotel rooms based on the box office hit Jumanji film franchise across Merlin’s Resort Theme Parks and Waterparks in Europe (including the UK) and North America.

Merlin Entertainments owns several theme park brands, including LEGOLAND, Madame Tussauds, and SEA LIFE.

“We are excited to be taking our relationship with Sony Pictures Entertainment to the next level with this strategic partnership,” Merlin Entertainment Chief Development Officer Mark Fisher said. “Sony are one of the top movie companies on the planet and Jumanji is a multi-billion-dollar brand which has appealed to guests of all ages, for over two decades. Our Merlin team are already hard at work developing brilliant creative concepts, which will bring to life the blockbuster-famous Jumanji film across our Theme Parks and Waterparks. We can’t wait to deliver thrilling rides and experiences for guests and film fans alike! The game is certainly on!”

The first Jumanji experience to be launched as part of the agreement will be the world’s first Jumanji ride, which will open in April this year at Merlin’s Gardaland Resort in Italy, with a second activation already in development at a different theme park for a 2023 launch.

Merlin is teaming up with Oceaneering and Framestore for the development of the Jumanji ride at Gardaland. The attraction will be called “Jumanji – the Adventure” and will transport guests to the fantastic world of Jumanji, where an exhilarating adventure awaits them: a journey full of pitfalls, surprises and dangers through the wild jungle. The new “Jumanji – the Adventure” attraction will be a dark ride for adventure lovers of all ages, designed to appeal to a wide audience of families, teenagers and young adults. “Jumanji – the Adventure” will open in April 2022, and will be complemented by the simultaneous launch of fully themed Jumanji hotel bedrooms.

The deal supports Merlin’s broader global strategy to engage and work with leading IP and brands across its global estate, with existing successful partnerships including LEGO, Marvel, Peppa Pig, and CBeebies. The agreement is also a pivotal step in Sony Pictures’ larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilizing its strong global film and TV brands to create opportunities for audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into the studio’s stories.

The collaboration further builds on Merlin’s successful relationship with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which has already seen the previous rollout of two “in-attraction” themed experiences including the Ghostbusters 5D ride at Heide Park in Germany and the Ghostbusters experience at Madame Tussauds New York.

While nothing official has been announced it would seem there is a big chance that a Jumanji-themed attraction, or even world, is developed at the Orlando theme park LEGOLAND in the future. Merlin Entertainments just recently opened a Peppa Pig Theme Park at LEGOLAND in Orlando. LEGOLAND Parks are also operated in California and New York domestically.

The two most recent Jumanji movies– Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)– were two blockbuster films starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. The original Jumanji (1995) starred Robin Williams.

According to Deadline, the three films have grossed a combined $2.1 billion at the global box office.

Would you like to see a Jumanji attraction developed at LEGOLAND? Let us know in the comments.