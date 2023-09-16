Dwayne Johnson Makes Surprise Return to Wrestling Amid Controversies and Film Disappointments

We’ve reported quite a bit on Dwayne Johnson this year.

The actor has made a name for himself in Hollywood since he took on the iconic Scorpion King for his film debut in The Mummy Returns in 2001. Since then, he’s starred in the franchise that everyone either loves to hate or hates to love, Fast & Furious, including his own spin off, Hobbs & Shaw (2019), and a cameo appearance in the latest, Fast X (2023). He’s also done plenty of children’s movies, like the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) remakes, Tooth Fairy (2010), and he lent his voice to the iconic Maui from Disney’s Moana (2016).

His work with Jumanji and Moana has solidified him as a versatile actor and has helped create rumors of the Samoan actor taking over the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise from Johnny Depp against the star’s own ongoing issues. A live-action remake of Moana was announced earlier this year, with Johnson set to reprise his role as Maui while producing the film alongside Auli’i Cravalho, the original voice of the titular character, Moana.

Earlier this summer, Dwayne Johnson was sued for $3 billion in a major lawsuit that alleged he was part of a conspiracy to kidnap former Total Nonstop Action (TNA) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Trenesha Biggers and her children. The suit also named the State of Texas, the El Paso Child Protective Services, the NYPD, and other organizations as being part of the conspiracy. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, with Johnson escaping any charges.

More recently, however, the Black Adam (2022) star faced backlash over his response to the devastating Maui fires that wreaked havoc across Hawaii. Partnering with Oprah Winfrey, the two donated $10 million towards relief efforts for those affected by the fires. However, they drew criticism over the founding of the “People’s Fund of Maui,” asking fans and viewers to donate what they could to go towards helping the victims.

The pair were slammed on social media, with many saying that they could afford to donate more than the $10 million offered and didn’t need to ask others to help their cause when they’re two of the highest-paid celebrities. Johnson has since responded to the criticisms, redirecting focus back onto the victims and accepting responsibility for the way he handled the announcement of the foundation.

However, long before the controversies, the movie-star status, and the Hollywood fame, Dwayne Johnson was well-known in other circles by another name: The Rock. He got his start in wrestling, following a long family history of wrestlers into the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1996. He rose to wrestling superstardom alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and others during the late 90s and early 2000s. He would eventually become a WWE Champion and WWE Superstar several times over before his reign was over.

As he made his way into Hollywood, the Rock would eventually step down from wrestling in 2004 to pursue acting full-time. Since then, he’s made several appearances on various WWE and WrestleMania programs, which would lead to his feud with John Cena, a wrestler turned actor who got his start in the mid-2000s. Their feud has been legendary for their fans, as two of the biggest names in wrestling history.

Now though, it seems as though all the bad blood between the two may finally be at an end with the Rock’s most recent surprise return to the WWE. Leaning into his former persona, Johnson made his surprise appearance during Friday night WWE SmackDown, although he was all smiles backstage when reuniting with Cena. In a video posted to X/Twitter by the WWE account, the caption simply says, “Welcome home What a moment between @TheRock and @JohnCena.”

Between his string of recent controversies and disappointing movie performances, it seems as though the star has decided to return to his roots. It’s unclear if this is the start of a WWE comeback or just another of his surprise and sporadic appearances on the mat. However, if fan responses are anything to go by, it’s time for the Rock and John Cena to partner up for good.

What do you think of Dwayne Johnson, aka “the Rock,” returning to wrestling? Let us know in the comments below!