‘Jurassic Park’ Closes at Universal Orlando in Two Days

Dinosaur fans, take note – the Jurassic Park River Adventure ride is closing at Universal Orlando Resort.

Every ride has to close for refurbishment at some point. Unfortunately, that time is now for one of Islands of Adventure’s most popular attractions: Jurassic Park River Adventure.

From January 8, 2024, Jurassic Park River Adventure will be off limits to all guests for just under a month. The ride will be closed until February 2, 2024 for routine maintenance.

Universal Orlando Resort usually closes its water attractions during the winter months when the climate is cooler and guests are less likely to ride them. As well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges – the park’s resident water rapids attraction – will also close from February 5 to March 9, 2024.

Open since 1999, Jurassic Park River Adventure is one of Universal Orlando Resort’s opening day attractions. While Universal Studios Hollywood has since rethemed its version to Jurassic World: The Ride, the version at Islands of Adventure remains intact (much to the pleasure of Jurassic Park (1994) fans)

The attraction takes guests on an initially peaceful journey that takes a turn after dinosaurs escape containment. The climax sees guests dive to avoid a fearsome T-rex.

Universal Orlando Resort is set to undergo a massive transformation over the next few years. Not only will Universal Studios Florida welcome its own DreamWorks land in 2024, but 2025 will bring a third theme park to the resort: Epic Universe. The park is thought to include lands inspired by Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Universal Classic Monsters, and Nintendo.

