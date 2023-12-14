‘Jurassic Park’ Ride Closes, Guests Upside Down for an Hour After Incident

Guests were left hanging upside down for nearly an hour after an incident on a Universal Studios Japan roller coaster this week.

Like all of Universal’s theme parks, Universal Studios Japan offers some major thrills. One of its most popular rides, The Flying Dinosaur, is inspired by the world of Jurassic Park (1994) and sees guests soar through the air as if riding on the back of a pterodactyl.

However, the ride got a little bit too thrilling yesterday (December 14) when the Universal roller coaster ground to a halt 40 meters in the high. This left guests facing the ground for nearly an hour.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @macaron_nora shared a video of the incident showing riders stuck in the air. Universal Studios Japan team members reportedly roped off the area to prevent potential injuries from falling objects.

A restriction line was posted and I couldn’t pass through.

Well, be careful of falling objects (?)…

I pray that it doesn’t fall A lot of helicopters come and it’s a strange park…

Let’s go home now

According to NHK World-Japan, The Flying Dinosaur was at full capacity with 32 people seated in the ride vehicle at the time of the incident. The ride reportedly ground to a halt after the safety system engaged – which typically happens after detecting an “abnormality” – at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

No guests were injured and all were safely evacuated from the ride via its emergency staircase. The Daily Mail reports that it was back in action later in the day after engineers conducted thorough tests.

This isn’t the first time Universal Studios Japan has faced issues with the roller coaster. In 2018, The Flying Dinosaur stalled and left guests stranded in mid-air for two hours.

The Flying Dinosaur is one of two Jurassic Park rides at the Universal Studios theme park, which is Universal’s most-visited location outside of the U.S. Jurassic Park: The Ride – which is a near-replica of the attraction found at Universal Orlando Resort’s Islands of Adventure – recently closed for an extensive two-year refurbishment. While there were initial rumors that this would see it transformed into Jurassic World: The Ride like Universal Studios Hollywood, it’s since been reported that the ride will remain the same.

Have you ever been on a roller coaster when it broke down? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!