Yet Another ‘Jurassic Park’ Ride Is Closing Soon

Sad times for Jurassic Park (1993) fans as yet another ride inspired by the franchise is set to close soon.

Since its release, Jurassic Park has served as the inspiration for numerous theme park attractions across the globe.

What started with Jurassic Park: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood – which was actually developed while the film was in production as Universal was so confident it would be another Steven Spielberg success journey – has turned into attractions at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Studios Beijing.

The newest Jurassic Park ride opened at Islands of Adventure in Orlando in 2021. Technically inspired by Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World VelociCoaster has been hailed by some as the best roller coaster in Florida and even won the Golden Ticket Award for Best New Roller Coaster of 2020/21.

VelociCoaster joined the park’s already solid lineup of dinosaur attractions. Universal Islands of Adventure is home to Jurassic Park River Adventure, the resort’s take on the original water ride found at Universal Studios Hollywood, which has since been renovated into Jurassic World: The Ride.

The area also boasts Pteranodon Flyers, a mild steel suspended roller coaster based on the dinosaur of the same name, which is exclusively available to children between 36 and 56 inches (and their parents).

Come January, however, the area will be one ride down. According to Inside Universal, Jurassic Park River Adventure is set to close on January 8.

That makes it the second Jurassic Park ride that will be closed in 2024. Over at Universal Studios Japan, Jurassic Park: The Ride closed on September 4, 2023, for an indefinite “major” refurbishment that is estimated to wrap up in early 2025.

Fortunately, guests at Universal Orlando Resort won’t have to go as long without coming face to face with a T-rex. Islands of Adventure has scheduled Jurassic Park River Adventure’s reopening for February 1, 2024, meaning the ride will be closed for just under a month as part of its annual maintenance.

This yearly refurbishment typically occurs in the winter when water rides are in less demand and attendance is slightly lower. Last February, this refurbishment was extended for a week longer than planned.

For the past few years, there have been rumors that Universal Orlando Resort will follow in Hollywood’s footsteps and transform Jurassic Park River Adventure into an attraction featuring dinosaurs and characters from the Jurassic World sequel trilogy, including those played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. However, considering that Universal Orlando Resort already has a sequels-inspired attraction in the form of VelociCoaster, it seems like Jurassic Park River Adventure is on safe ground – for now.

Do you love Jurassic Park River Adventure? Share your thoughts on the ride in the comments!