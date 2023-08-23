Mysterious Liquid Discovered in Universal Studios Water

The water at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, has suddenly changed color.

Water is used as a theming element at these resorts as well, and recently, the water changed significantly at the Universal Orlando Resort.

As you can see in the photo shared below, the water at Universal Studios Orlando is inexplicably turning blue. The specific area is the lagoon near Suess Landing and the Lost Continent.

Water treatment of some sort is currently taking place in the Islands of Adventure lagoon at Universal Orlando.

A large amount of blue colored fluid has been dumped near the Seuss Landing and Lost Continent bridge.@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/UI8v1ibHhV — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) August 22, 2023

A large amount of blue dye has been dumped into the lagoon. This color change is due to some sort of testing going on in the area.

