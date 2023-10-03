Universal Immediately Removes ‘Jurassic Park’ Theming, Location Shut Down

Say goodbye to Jurassic Park at Universal Orlando Resort.

Theme park fans in Orlando surely know of all the “big guys”. Walt Disney World Resort sits on land large enough to fill San Francisco, fitting four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT), two water parks, and a eating/shopping District, Disney Springs. If you drive down the I-4 highway, you will eventually hit SeaWorld Orlando, home to aquatic fun and massive thrill coasters.

Continue toward Downtown Orlando, and you arrive at Universal Orlando Resort, a theme park haven filled with Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, and soon, Epic Universe. The theme park also encompasses Volcano Bay, their water park.

If you are headed to Magic Kingdom to experience extreme thrills, it is likely not the theme park for you. However, if you are heading to the theme park so that you can watch one of the best fireworks shows in the world, you are at the right place. At Universal Orlando Resort, you will not be seeing Cinderella Castle, but you will be able to dive into the world of movies, jump into Minion Land, and experience some top-notch thrills.

From The Incredible Hulk to VelociCoaster, the level of thrills is very high at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort also has exciting IP that guests know and love, making their attractions both thrilling and nostalgic. Guests are then able to enter multiple cinematic universes as they explore both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. In the theme parks, guests can enter Seuss Landing where they are able to see the story of The Cat and the Hat unfold before their very eyes. They can also meet character like The Grinch, and during Christmas, watch his story play out on stage.

The most popular IP at Universal is Harry Potter. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is represented as both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley and feautre attractions like the Hogwarts Express. Flight of the Hippogriff, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and more. Guests can explore Hogwarts for the first time, and enter the cracks and crevices of Diagon Alley.

Another popular IP at Universal is Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. With both Jurassic Park River Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster guests get to see a ton of dinosaurs at Universal Orlando Resort.

Jurassic Park, the cinematic masterpiece that graced the silver screen nearly three decades ago on June 11, continues to leave an indelible mark on the film industry. Since its debut, the movie has garnered critical acclaim, earned prestigious Academy Awards, and cultivated a cult following. Its impact has been nothing short of legendary, akin to the awe-inspiring moment we first set foot on Isla Nublar through the majestic gates.

The monumental success of Jurassic Park paved the way for a cascade of sequels, a few spin-offs, and the compelling promise of more films on the horizon. Regardless of one’s sentiments toward the franchise, it is a testament to its enduring popularity and commercial triumph.

Three years after the film’s release, Universal Studios Hollywood opened the world’s first Jurassic Park ride. Simply known as Jurassic Park: The Ride, it took the form of a water ride that saw guests sail through the fictional theme park and encounter Velociraptors, Stegosauruses, and other dinosaurs before finally confronting a Tyrannosaurus rex at the attraction’s big drop.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios Singapore features a rapids version of the ride with Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure, and Universal Studios Japan has both Jurassic Park: The Ride and a steel flying roller coaster known as The Flying Dinosaur.

As other parks added more Jurassic Park rides, Universal Studios Hollywood bid farewell to its own in 2018. This was replaced by an alternate version of the ride inspired by the sequel series started by Jurassic World (2015). Opened in 2019, this includes cameos from the film’s stars, Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), and incorporates more advanced effects and new animatronic dinosaurs.

The the Jurassic Park 30th anniversary tribute store, which opened on May 26 inside Universal Studios Park, shut down forever on October 1.

The tribute store ran for four months, one of Universal’s longest-running tribute stores. Never has Universal had two separate tribute stores open at the same time. This year, the park had the Jurassic Park tribute store opened at the same time as its HHN tribute store, which opened on August 31.

Now, we can see that the tribute store has been stripped, and removed forever.

Skiper Hoss (@Skipper_Hoss) shared a photo of the now barre and abandoned-looking Jurassic Park Tribute Store, stating “Rest in peace.”

Now, there is currently a 2023 Halloween Tribute Store façade has been installed in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida. This year’s Tribute Store is themed to a mysterious NYC Comic Book Shop. Here, guests can “experience the ‘Tribute to Terror’ by stepping into the pages of this original, terrifying, horror comic book.”

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, Guests can enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on.

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!

