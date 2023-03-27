Universal Attraction Closure Extended Once Again

Oh boy, it seems that Universal Orlando is once again extending the closure of one of their attractions. The news comes just days after it was reported that the attraction would open soon. The “soon” has been extended until the end of next month. Here are the details we know about the extended Universal attraction closure.

Related: Universal Orlando Resort To Begin Rolling Out New Annual Passholder Perks

Me Ship, The Olive Closure Extended – Again

At Toon Lagoon, part of Universal’s Islands of Adventure, you can visit Me Ship, The Olive, a play area themed after Popeye’s ship from the famous cartoon series. Children can even shoot water cannons at passing riders on Popeye and Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, another nearby attraction. Me Ship, The Olive is also a great area to get a break from the crowds, as many people tend to skip this attraction as they believe it is only themed for children. But recently, the ride has been closed for refurbishment, an annual tradition conducted by Universal during their off-season to keep up with ensure their attractions operate typically and look fresh for Park Guests to enjoy.

Related: Universal Orlando Theme Park Ride Reopens Following Severe Damage

When Can We Expect Me Ship, the Olive to Open?

According to InsideUniversal.net, Universal is again extending its refurbishment of Me Ship, The Olive. The attraction was due to open again to the public on 11 March 2023, alongside its nearby related attraction, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges.

This seems to no longer be the case, as the attraction is now due to open on 21 April 2023, which is a little under a month from now. Universal is currently experiencing Spring Break crowds as families flock to the Parks.

Universal Gives No Reason as to Why the Closure Is Extended

Universal Orlando Resort has not released an official report indicating why they have extended their refurbishment on the Me Ship, The Olive attraction. We’re just hoping the attraction will reopen on Universal’s release, given the new date of 21 April 2023.

What do you think? How do you feel about the Universal attraction closure extended? Will Universal once again extend the date even further? Let us know in the comments below.