‘Deadpool’ Director To Take over ‘Jurassic Park’ Reboot?

Universal Pictures is ready to reboot the Jurassic Park franchise, and it wants one of the premiere action directors in the world to take over, Deadpool-style.

The original 1993 Steven Spielberg film was a franchise starter like few ever seen, dominating the global box office for years and kicking off a series of nearly-as-successful sequels. The franchise was revived with Jurassic World (2015), which introduced new characters played by Chris Pine and Bryce Dallas Howard, a whole bunch of new bio-engineered dinosaurs, and eventually brought back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

However, three movies in, Universal Pictures seems to have the itch to reboot Jurassic World/Jurassic Park with a new batch of characters and a new director. While it has not yet been confirmed, Deadline is reporting that David Leitch, the (uncredited) co-director of John Wick (2014) and director of Deadpool 2 (2018) and Hobbs & Shaw (2019), the Fast & Furious spinoff.

Reportedly, the seventh, currently untitled movie will feature entirely new characters and not involve any previous characters from either the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World arms of the franchise. Steven Spielberg will return as producer under his Amblin Entertainment banner, though it is unclear how involved he will actually be in the film’s production. That said, Universal Pictures did manage to nab original Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997) writer David Koepp to pen the script, so it is likely that the studio is trying a “back to basics” kind of approach.

David Leitch is best known for his high-octane action directing style, so it is also likely that the studio may want to inject a new kind of visual flair into the Jurassic Park series. The director is also known for a dark sense of humor, best seen in the ultraviolent jokes of Deadpool 2 and the Brad Pitt action comedy Bullet Train (2022), so it’s possible we might actually be getting a consistently funny Jurassic World movie this time.

As of yet, Universal Pictures has not yet managed to lock down David Leitch for the Jurassic Park sequel, but we could be looking at a very different dino adventure this time around.

