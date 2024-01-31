Marvel Director Says ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Save the MCU

Deadpool 3 (2024) is the only movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe being released this year. However, one beloved X-Men director believes that’s all it will need.

It’s safe to say that Deadpool 3 will be Marvel Studios’ biggest film of 2024, mainly because it is the only MCU movie releasing this year. However, having an impressive cast that includes Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), and rumors of Halle Berry (Storm), Daniel Radcliffe, and Taylor Swift joining the fray, it may be the only movie Disney needs for 2023.

Needless to say, Deadpool 3 is carrying a lot of weight on its shoulders. Fortunately, one beloved Marvel director thinks that Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy are more than up to the task.

‘Deadpool 3’ is “About To Save the Whole Marvel Universe”

Recently on BroBible’s Post Credit podcast, X-Men: First Class (2011) director Matthew Vaughn appeared to promote his new film, Argylle (2024). While he was there, the Stardust (2007) director also shared his lofty expectations for Deadpool 3:

“The few snippets that I know about ‘Deadpool vs. Wolverine’ — or ‘Wolverine vs. Deadpool,’ I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable. That’s going to be the jolt…the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them, and it’s going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel Universe.”

Frankly, Marvel Studios could absolutely use the jolt. 2023 contained both the largest critical and financial failures in MCU history, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023), respectively. Add on the Disney+ series Secret Invasion and the Jonathan Majors scandal, and you have arguably the worst year on record for Marvel Studios. However, Deadpool 3 could be the studio’s saving grace.

So far, Ryan Reynolds and friends have found massive success with every Deadpool project they released. If the third film is as good as Matthew Vaughn says it is, it will likely be the jumpstart the MCU needs moving forward.

Who do you want to see in Deadpool 3?