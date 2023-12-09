‘Deadpool 3’ Receives Exciting Update, Sets Up Amazing MCU Spinoffs

Ryan Reynolds Deadpool might be a merc with a mouth, but Deadpool 3 (2024) could finally set the anti-hero on a journey that is perfect for future MCU projects.

Kevin Feige is so confident in Deadpool 3 that it’s the only MCU movie releasing next year. With Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and rumors of the X-Men cast making an appearance, it could be a big movie for the Multiverse Saga. The TVA is rumored to have a big role, and knowing Deadpool, this movie will be full of chaos as Reynolds will likely be trying to spend as much time with Wolverine as he can.

Sam Levy and the team have tried to keep everything quiet, but fans have seen a few set leaks leading to Reynolds creating his own version of set leaks poking fun at how easy it is to spread the wrong facts about the movie. Surprisingly enough, fans have learned that one Deadpool star will return for the third movie, and it might not be the person you think.

Morena Baccarin, who starred as Vanessa, shares with Josh Wilding how she has just wrapped filming in Deadpool 3 in a new interview. Knowing that Vanessa tragically dies in the sequel, Wade Wilson/Deadpool will likely find a variant of his love on his Multiversal adventure and probably get some closure. The first two Deadpool movies focused on love and grounding the character behind being more than an immortal killing machine. Deadpool might be funny, but his love for Vanessa was a nice addition to the character.

If Deadpool gets closure, it could be a great sign that the merc with the mouth will be available to join other adventures after having that story wrapped up. Now, he might have a reason to jump around the MCU and bother other heroes like Daredevil and Spider-Man as he helps himself or someone like the TVA find a way to stop Kang the Conqueror.

Whatever happens with Deadpool, it’s clear that the trilogy will hopefully give the anti-hero a proper goodbye to the story told in the Fox Universe before embracing the chaotic possibilities in the MCU. Hopefully the story will be able to set up some parts of Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) and still be a self-contained story focused on the heroes fans have wanted to see together for years in live-action.

Deadpool 3 releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Do you think Vanessa will have a pivotal role in Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!