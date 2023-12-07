Ryan Reynolds Fights Back Against ‘Deadpool 3’ Disappointment, Urges Fans To Share ‘Deadpool’ Leaks

One of the most anticipated releases from Marvel Studios is 2024,’s Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and the return of Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine. The film has experienced a series of issues, from doubt about its R rating when 20th Century Fox was bought by Disney to significant delays this year following the writers’ and actors Hollywood strikes. However, it seems as though the production is working hard to make up for lost time and is expected to be released in July 2024.

The film is surrounded by much anticipation and high expectations as it’s been rumored to be the official introduction of the 20th Century Studios characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which would officially make the X-Men and the Fantastic Four MCU franchises. While various characters have already been teased in previous projects, like Mr. Fantastic and Professor X introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and (Warning for spoilers!) Beast in the post-credits scene of The Marvels (2023), they’ve yet to be officially and completely introduced.

However, the production has also been dealing with photo leaks from the set, as the studio has decided to go with practical effects and shooting on location rather than shooting in a green screen studio. Unfortunately, this has led to several photos being released in the last couple of weeks and, as we covered yesterday, has even led to star Ryan Reynolds releasing an official statement to the press about this issue. Addressing the problem via an Instagram story earlier this week, Reynolds stated that “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

Following his statement yesterday, the actor decided to double down and have some fun trolling members of the press again on his Instagram stories. He released a series of Photoshopped images that include additions like Mickey Mouse, Predator from the Alien and Predator franchises, Steve Urkel from the series Family Matters, and a stagehand holding a whiteboard that says, “Wally, lower the cue cards!”

Ryan Reynolds shares edited set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’. “Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, ‘Deadpool Leaks’ because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks, spoilers or perhaps scoops.” pic.twitter.com/CRW5cKT3xf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 7, 2023

The images were shared with the captions, “Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, ‘Deadpool Leaks’ because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks, spoilers or perhaps scoops. And if you decide to make your own. For God’s sake, don’t use hashtags like #Deadpoolleaks #Deadpollsoiler #Deadpoolscoop.” It seems as though the Marvel star wants fans to join in on the Photoshop trend in an effort to bury actual leaks and spoiled images.

While we’re glad to see Reynolds having some fun, it’s clear that he’s disappointed at what’s happened and is trying to protect his project as much as possible. Working with a practical set and practical effects is difficult, especially when trying to keep things secret (like rumored character cameos), and as more and more productions turn to studios and computer-generated VFX, practical elements are nearing a decline. However, only time will tell if this has any effect on further leaked images, or if Reynolds will continue to fight back to protect his project.

What do you think about Ryan Reynolds clapping back at Deadpool 3 spoilers? Let us know in the comments below!