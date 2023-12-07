Ryan Reynolds is Disappointed With ‘Deadpool 3’ Update

Deadpool 3 (2024) star and producer Ryan Reynolds has spoken out against the plethora of leaks, spoilers, and set photos regarding the highly-anticipated film.

Marvel Studios has had a rough 2023. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) was a massive success, neither Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) nor The Marvels (2023) had the same effect. On top of that, the studio released its most maligned series yet, Secret Invasion (2023).

Unfortunately, this has been the case for every movie the Walt Disney Company released this year, including the juggernaut that was supposed to be The Little Mermaid (2023). This has led to the company pulling back its theatrical releases for 2024, meaning audiences will only get one film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pushing Captain America to 2025.

Fortunately, that movie is the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3, and it has a massive weight on its shoulders. Not only is it supposed to save the MCU, but it’s also supposed to be the bridge to bring the X-Men from Fox over to Disney and connect them to Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 seems more than up to the task, bringing back Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool while also resurrecting Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine/Logan.

On top of this, many beloved characters are rumored to return, like Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Storm (Halle Berry), and Elektra (Jennifer Garner). Other actors are expected to join the fray, like Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe, and even Taylor Swift. Still, the desire to know the cameos and find spoilers for the Deadpool movie seems to have taken its toll on one of its stars.

“Surprises Are Part of the Magic,” Ryan Reynolds Saddened By ‘Deadpool 3’ Update

Recently, some unofficial behind-the-scenes photos of Deadpool 3 leaked, showing off some unexpected characters and even the death of a fan-favorite mutant. While this was exciting and interesting for fans, it also seems to have had an emotional effect on the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” Reynolds said in an Instagram story on December 6. “It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

Reynolds continued, “Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real-world issues, and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket.” He ended the post by saying, “I love making this movie.”

Even though this publication is about breaking entertainment news, what Ryan Reynolds says makes sense. And if he brings the same amount of joy to Deadpool 3 as he brought to the previous movies, there is no doubt that it will be outstanding.

What do you think about photo leaks and scoops? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!