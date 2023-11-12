Taylor Swift Officially Releases “New” Song About NFL Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is the current biggest pop star of our generation, and now, her newest boyfriend, Travis Kelce, may have given fans the Christmas gift they have been waiting for: new music.

In the realm of Taylor Swift, the pop sensation, has transcended the boundaries of the pop industry and has become a household name and a globally recognized icon.

Her album “Midnights,” released in late 2022, claimed the title of the year’s bestseller with 1.8 million copies, doubling that of the second-largest, which was by Harry Styles. Her latest release, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” debuted at number one in July, marking Swift’s 12th chart-topping album and surpassing Barbra Streisand for the most number-one albums by a female artist.

Swift’s ongoing “Eras” world tour, spanning 131 dates and currently filling stadiums across the U.S., is poised to become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, reaching a staggering $1.4 billion by its conclusion next year. Analysts project that the tour will also generate a total economic impact of $5 billion in host cities due to tour-related spending.

The Federal Reserve has even acknowledged the notable impact her tour is having on regional economies.

The billionaire has been known to break Ticketmaster due to the popularity of her tours and even had Disney and Netflix clamoring for the rights to her The Era Tour movie. Originally, Taylor refused to discuss the rights as she was standing in solidarity with the strike; now, however, the strike has concluded, so there is a chance that either of the streaming platforms may acquire the show.

The Eras Tour movie achieved the most significant opening for any concert film to date, generating such substantial revenue that it catapulted into the echelons of more conventional box office successes. Taylor Swift’s film secured the sixth-largest opening of the year thus far, surpassing productions like The Little Mermaid and trailing closely behind major releases such as the Super Mario movie, Barbie, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

What adds to the potential impressiveness of this feat is the uncertainty surrounding where The Eras Tour‘s success will plateau. The movie has already amassed a global total of $128 million, and given Swift’s formidable fan base, it has the potential to sustain its performance for an extended period.

In addition to her film, Taylor has also been re-releasing all of her albums.

The initial recordings of her initial six albums were under the ownership of a record label, a common scenario in the industry. Nevertheless, they were ultimately transferred to a private equity firm, a move publicly contested by Swift.

Currently, Swift is in the process of re-recording and releasing the songs that were part of the sale. Additionally, each album features previously unreleased tracks. Notably, every re-recorded song and album bears the title “Taylor’s Version” as a significant gesture aimed at Scooter Braun for what Swift perceives as disloyalty, contributing to his now faltering career.

Most recently, Taylor unveiled her rendition of 1989, which had fans purchasing themed cardigans and participating in listening parties around the globe.

While fans have been eating up all of the re-releases of Taylor’s older albums, many are awaiting new music from the artist. In the past, Swift has been known to create songs based on her relationships with ex-boyfriends such as Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, Joe Alwyn, and more.

Now, we know Taylor is dating NFL Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Kelce’s popularity has skyrocketed since his relationship with Swift went public. Now, Taylor is attending games regularly, sitting with Brittany Mahomes and other wives and girlfriends of the Chiefs players. The couple has stated that they are taking things seriously, which has excited fans even further.

Many have even joked when they see photos of the couple, stating that Taylor is talking her future album on a walk.

Now, Pop Crave (@popcrave) has confirmed that Taylor has already begun the process of writing music about her ongoing relationship.

Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to “Karma” while performing at The Eras Tour with Travis Kelce in the audience: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

One fan replied, “Her wordplay will always be a lyrical tongue and cheek moment that will always have us freaking out”.

Another wrote, “He clearly makes her happy. But if this doesn’t work out, we’ll, album #11 incoming!”, followed by a party gif.

For now, Swift has not detailed any news about an 11th album, but it is clear that fans are ready to receive it once Taylor is ready to make the throw.

Do you think that Travis will inspire Taylor Swift’s next album?